ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:00 | 03.02.2020
ON Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results
ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced that total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1,401.8 million, down approximately seven percent compared to the same quarter last year. Fourth quarter revenue was up approximately one percent as compared to revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
“Our performance in 2019 validates the transforming nature of our business, as we expect to outperform most of our peer group against a backdrop of challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. We believe that our strong competitive position in automotive, industrial, and cloud-power semiconductor end-markets, and exposure to secular trends in these markets continue to be the key drivers of our superior performance,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “Along with strong revenue performance, we are taking substantial measures to expand our margins by making structural changes to our manufacturing footprint, and accelerating the timeline for production at our 300mm fab.”
“In the fourth quarter, we saw moderate improvement in business trends, and the improvement has continued thus far in the first quarter of 2020. With improving macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, solid product portfolio with exposure to the most attractive semiconductor end-markets, and ongoing structural improvements to our cost structure, ON Semiconductor is well positioned to deliver strong near to mid-term performance.”
$1,401.8
$1,503.1
(7)
%
$1,381.8
1
%
Gross Profit
$485.7
$569.7
(15)
%
$475.2
2
%
Operating Income (Loss)
$138.9
$222.7
(38)
%
($43.9)
(416)
%
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$56.5
$165.6
(66)
%
($60.7)
(193)
%
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$0.14
$0.39
(64)
%
($0.15)
(193)
%
Diluted Share Count
418.2
420.0
—
%
410.4
2
%
$1,401.8
$1,503.1
(7)
%
$1,381.8
1
%
Gross Profit
$485.7
$570.3
(15)
%
$494.2
(2)
%
Operating Income
$172.1
$253.0
(32)
%
$179.9
(4)
%
Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$124.3
$222.0
(44)
%
$136.8
(9)
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.30
$0.53
(43)
%
$0.33
(9)
%
Diluted Share Count
413.1
420.0
(2)
%
412.3
—
%
$16.7
$8.2
104
%
$14.1
18
%
Operating Cash Flow
$91.7
$421.0
(78)
%
$242.2
(62)
%
Free Cash Flow
($20.7)
$289.0
(107)
%
$130.5
(116)
%
GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for first quarter 2020 is expected to be between 33.7 percent and 34.7 percent.
The outlook for the first quarter of 2020 includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of approximately $19 million to $21 million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $14 million to $18 million.
The following table outlines ON Semiconductor’s projected first quarter of 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.
Total ON Semiconductor
Special
Total ON Semiconductor
Revenue
$1,355 to $1,405 million
$1,355 to $1,405 million
Gross Margin
33.7% to 34.7%
33.7% to 34.7%
Operating Expenses
$357 to $377 million
$30 to $34 million
$327 to $343 million
Other Income and Expense (including interest expense), net
$38 to $41 million
$9 to $10 million*
$29 to $31 million
Diluted Share Count **
418 million
5 million**
413 million
*
Convertible Notes, Non-cash Interest Expense is calculated pursuant to FASB’s Accounting Standards Codification Topic 470: Debt.
Diluted share count can vary as a result of, among other things, the actual exercise of options or vesting of restricted stock units, the incremental dilutive shares from the Company’s convertible senior subordinated notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods in which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $18.50, the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share includes the impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with our 1.00% convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share between $18.50 and $25.96, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.00% convertible notes. In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share includes the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625% convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. Both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on the Company’s stock price as of December 31, 2019.
Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value step-up; purchased in-process research and development expenses; restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; non-cash interest expense; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These special items are out of our control and could change significantly from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably estimate and separately present the individual impact of these special items, and we are similarly unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation that is unavailable would include a forward looking income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we use a projected range of the aggregate amount of special items in order to calculate our projected non-GAAP operating expense outlook.
We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.
You should carefully consider the trends, risks, and uncertainties described in this document, our 2018 Form 10-K, our First Quarter 10-Q, our Second Quarter 10-Q, our Third Quarter 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks, or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
$
1,401.8
$
1,381.8
$
1,503.1
$
5,517.9
$
5,878.3
Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization shown below)
916.1
906.6
933.4
3,544.3
3,639.6
Gross profit
485.7
475.2
569.7
1,973.6
2,238.7
Gross margin
34.6
%
34.4
%
37.9
%
35.8
%
38.1
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
169.3
172.8
162.2
640.9
650.7
Selling and marketing
75.6
74.7
82.1
301.0
324.7
General and administrative
69.2
67.8
74.5
284.0
293.3
Litigation settlement
—
169.5
—
169.5
—
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
32.1
29.9
28.4
115.2
111.7
Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net
0.6
4.4
(3.7)
28.7
4.3
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
—
3.5
1.6
6.8
Total operating expenses
346.8
519.1
347.0
1,540.9
1,391.5
Operating income (loss)
138.9
(43.9)
222.7
432.7
847.2
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(42.2)
(40.7)
(32.9)
(148.3)
(128.2)
Interest income
2.4
2.3
2.8
10.2
6.1
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
(5.8)
—
(6.2)
(4.6)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
—
—
—
5.0
Licensing income
—
—
3.7
—
36.6
Other income (expense)
(16.4)
3.5
(7.6)
(11.8)
(7.1)
Other income (expense), net
(56.2)
(40.7)
(34.0)
(156.1)
(92.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes
82.7
(84.6)
188.7
276.6
755.0
Income tax (provision) benefit
(25.8)
24.6
(22.7)
(62.7)
(125.1)
Net income (loss)
56.9
(60.0)
166.0
213.9
629.9
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(0.4)
(0.7)
(0.4)
(2.2)
(2.5)
Net income (loss) attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
56.5
$
(60.7)
$
165.6
$
211.7
$
627.4
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation:
Basic
$
0.14
$
(0.15)
$
0.40
$
0.52
$
1.48
Diluted
$
0.14
$
(0.15)
$
0.39
$
0.51
$
1.44
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
410.8
410.4
416.9
410.9
423.8
Diluted
418.2
410.4
420.0
416.0
435.9
Cash and cash equivalents
$
894.2
$
928.7
$
1,069.6
Receivables, net
705.0
716.6
686.0
Inventories
1,232.4
1,240.7
1,225.2
Other current assets
188.4
187.0
187.0
Total current assets
3,020.0
3,073.0
3,167.8
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,591.6
2,602.1
2,549.6
Goodwill
1,659.2
1,659.2
932.5
Intangible assets, net
590.5
622.6
566.4
Deferred tax assets
307.8
291.5
266.2
Other assets
256.4
273.9
105.1
Total assets
$
8,425.5
$
8,522.3
$
7,587.6
Accounts payable
$
543.6
$
534.1
$
671.7
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
538.8
730.9
659.1
Current portion of long-term debt
736.0
736.6
138.5
Total current liabilities
1,818.4
2,001.6
1,469.3
Long-term debt
2,876.5
2,878.8
2,627.6
Deferred tax liabilities
60.2
59.8
54.8
Other long-term liabilities
346.3
342.5
241.8
Total liabilities
5,101.4
5,282.7
4,393.5
ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
5.7
5.6
5.6
Additional paid-in capital
3,809.5
3,779.1
3,702.3
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(54.3)
(55.6)
(37.9)
Accumulated earnings
1,191.3
1,134.8
979.6
Less: Treasury stock, at cost
(1,650.5)
(1,648.6)
(1,478.0)
Total ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity
3,301.7
3,215.3
3,171.6
Non-controlling interest
22.4
24.3
22.5
Total stockholders’ equity
3,324.1
3,239.6
3,194.1
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
8,425.5
$
8,522.3
$
7,587.6
Net income (loss)
$
56.9
$
(60.0)
$
166.0
$
213.9
$
629.9
Adjusted for:
Licensing income
—
—
(3.7)
—
(36.6)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
—
—
—
7.0
Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net
0.6
4.4
(3.7)
28.7
4.3
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
—
3.5
1.6
6.8
Interest expense
42.2
40.7
32.9
148.3
128.2
Interest income
(2.4)
(2.3)
(2.8)
(10.2)
(6.1)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
5.8
—
6.2
4.6
Litigation settlement
—
169.5
—
169.5
—
Income tax provision (benefit)
25.8
(24.6)
22.7
62.7
125.1
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(0.4)
(0.7)
(0.4)
(2.2)
(2.5)
Depreciation and amortization
162.0
151.3
136.2
593.1
508.7
Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory
—
19.0
0.6
19.6
1.0
Gain on divestiture of business
—
—
—
—
(5.0)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(2.1)
Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits
15.6
—
5.8
15.6
5.8
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
0.5
1.0
1.5
11.3
4.4
Indemnification gain
—
(2.9)
—
(7.8)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
300.8
301.2
358.6
1,250.3
1,373.5
Increase (decrease):
Licensing income
—
—
3.7
—
36.6
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
—
—
—
(7.0)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net
(0.6)
(4.4)
3.7
(28.7)
(4.3)
Interest expense
(42.2)
(40.7)
(32.9)
(148.3)
(128.2)
Interest income
2.4
2.3
2.8
10.2
6.1
Litigation settlement
—
(169.5)
—
(169.5)
—
Income tax (provision) benefit
(25.8)
24.6
(22.7)
(62.7)
(125.1)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
0.4
0.7
0.4
2.2
2.5
Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory
—
(19.0)
(0.6)
(19.6)
(1.0)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
2.1
Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits
(15.6)
—
(5.8)
(15.6)
(5.8)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
(0.5)
(1.0)
(1.5)
(11.3)
(4.4)
Indemnification gain
—
2.9
—
7.8
—
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of fixed assets
1.4
0.1
(1.2)
1.9
2.4
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3.1
3.3
3.4
13.0
13.2
Payments for term debt modification
—
—
—
—
(1.1)
Share-based compensation expense
17.7
14.7
18.9
79.4
78.3
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
9.9
9.5
9.5
37.8
36.1
Non-cash asset impairment charges
0.5
—
—
3.4
2.4
Change in deferred taxes
0.4
(21.5)
(10.7)
11.2
69.2
Other
1.4
(0.1)
2.0
(0.1)
(1.6)
Changes in assets and liabilities
(161.6)
139.1
93.4
(266.7)
(69.7)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
91.7
$
242.2
$
421.0
$
694.7
$
1,274.2
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
$
(112.4)
$
(111.7)
$
(132.0)
$
(534.6)
$
(514.8)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
0.4
0.1
30.2
1.9
36.5
Deposits utilized for purchases of property, plant and equipment
4.8
0.1
9.7
4.6
4.1
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
—
(21.0)
—
(888.0)
(70.9)
Purchase of license and deposit made for manufacturing facility
—
—
—
(100.0)
—
Purchase of equity interest and assets, net of cash acquired
—
—
(4.8)
—
(24.6)
Proceeds from divestiture of business and release of escrow
0.2
—
1.1
5.2
8.4
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
—
—
—
—
10.2
Other
—
—
2.2
—
2.2
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(107.0)
$
(132.5)
$
(93.6)
$
(1,510.9)
$
(548.9)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds for the issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan
$
6.6
$
5.8
$
6.3
$
26.2
$
25.0
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
0.4
0.4
1.3
1.7
5.7
Payment of tax withholding for restricted shares
(1.9)
(4.4)
(2.4)
(33.5)
(31.6)
Repurchase of common stock
—
(13.2)
(200.3)
(139.0)
(315.3)
Borrowings under debt agreements
—
500.5
7.1
1,404.8
15.3
Payments of debt issuance and other financing costs
(2.1)
(17.2)
—
(24.0)
—
Repayment of long-term debt
(14.3)
(541.5)
(18.5)
(594.4)
(298.4)
Acquisition related payments
(5.2)
—
—
(5.2)
—
Release of escrow related to prior acquisition
—
(10.4)
—
(10.4)
—
Payment of finance lease obligations
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.3)
(0.8)
(3.6)
Dividend to non-controlling shareholder
(2.3)
—
(2.2)
(2.3)
(2.2)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(19.0)
$
(80.2)
$
(209.0)
$
623.1
$
(605.1)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(0.2)
$
0.1
$
0.2
$
0.2
$
0.3
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(34.5)
$
29.6
$
118.6
$
(192.9)
$
120.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
928.7
$
899.1
$
968.5
$
1,087.1
$
966.6
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
894.2
$
928.7
$
1,087.1
$
894.2
$
1,087.1
GAAP gross profit
$
485.7
$
475.2
$
569.7
$
1,973.6
$
2,238.7
Special items:
a)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair
—
19.0
0.6
19.6
1.0
Total special items
—
19.0
0.6
19.6
1.0
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
485.7
$
494.2
$
570.3
$
1,993.2
$
2,239.7
GAAP gross margin
34.6
%
34.4
%
37.9
%
35.8
%
38.1
%
Special items:
a)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair
—
%
1.4
%
—
%
0.4
%
—
%
Total special items
—
%
1.4
%
—
%
0.4
%
—
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
34.6
%
35.8
%
37.9
%
36.1
%
38.1
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
346.8
$
519.1
$
347.0
$
1,540.9
$
1,391.5
Special items:
a)
Amortization of acquisition-related
(32.1)
(29.9)
(28.4)
(115.2)
(111.7)
b)
Restructuring, asset impairments and
(0.6)
(4.4)
3.7
(28.7)
(4.3)
c)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
—
(3.5)
(1.6)
(6.8)
d)
Third party acquisition and divestiture
(0.5)
(1.0)
(1.5)
(11.3)
(4.4)
e)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
—
—
—
(7.0)
f)
Litigation settlement
—
(169.5)
—
(169.5)
—
Total special items
(33.2)
(204.8)
(29.7)
(326.3)
(134.2)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
313.6
$
314.3
$
317.3
$
1,214.6
$
1,257.3
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
138.9
$
(43.9)
$
222.7
$
432.7
$
847.2
Special items:
a)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair
—
19.0
0.6
19.6
1.0
b)
Amortization of acquisition-related
32.1
29.9
28.4
115.2
111.7
c)
Restructuring, asset impairments and
0.6
4.4
(3.7)
28.7
4.3
d)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
—
3.5
1.6
6.8
e)
Third party acquisition and divestiture
0.5
1.0
1.5
11.3
4.4
f)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
—
—
—
7.0
g)
Litigation settlement
—
169.5
—
169.5
—
Total special items
33.2
223.8
30.3
345.9
135.2
Non-GAAP operating income
$
172.1
$
179.9
$
253.0
$
778.6
$
982.4
GAAP operating margin
9.9
%
(3.2)
%
14.8
%
7.8
%
14.4
%
Special items:
a)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair
—
%
1.4
%
—
%
0.4
%
—
%
b)
Amortization of acquisition-related
2.3
%
2.2
%
1.9
%
2.1
%
1.9
%
c)
Restructuring, asset impairments and
—
%
0.3
%
(0.2)
%
0.5
%
0.1
%
d)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
%
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
0.1
%
e)
Third party acquisition and divestiture
—
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
f)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
g)
Litigation settlement
—
%
12.3
%
—
%
3.1
%
—
%
Total special items
2.4
%
16.2
%
2.0
%
6.3
%
2.3
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
12.3
%
13.0
%
16.8
%
14.1
%
16.7
%
GAAP income before income taxes
$
82.7
$
(84.6)
$
188.7
$
276.6
$
755.0
Special items:
a)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair
—
19.0
0.6
19.6
1.0
b)
Amortization of acquisition-related
32.1
29.9
28.4
115.2
111.7
c)
Restructuring, asset impairments and
0.6
4.4
(3.7)
28.7
4.3
d)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
—
3.5
1.6
6.8
e)
Third party acquisition and divestiture
0.5
1.0
1.5
11.3
4.4
f)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
—
—
—
7.0
g)
Litigation settlement
—
169.5
—
169.5
—
h)
Actuarial losses on pension plans and
15.6
—
5.8
15.6
5.8
i)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
5.8
—
6.2
4.6
j)
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
9.9
9.5
9.5
37.8
36.1
k)
Indemnification gain
—
(2.9)
—
(7.8)
—
l)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(2.1)
m)
Licensing income
—
—
(3.7)
—
(36.6)
n)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
—
—
—
(5.0)
Total special items
58.7
236.2
41.9
397.7
138.0
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
141.4
$
151.6
$
230.6
$
674.3
$
893.0
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ON
$
56.5
$
(60.7)
$
165.6
$
211.7
$
627.4
Special items:
a)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair
—
19.0
0.6
19.6
1.0
b)
Amortization of acquisition-related
32.1
29.9
28.4
115.2
111.7
c)
Restructuring, asset impairments and
0.6
4.4
(3.7)
28.7
4.3
d)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
—
—
3.5
1.6
6.8
e)
Third party acquisition and divestiture
0.5
1.0
1.5
11.3
4.4
f)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
—
—
—
7.0
g)
Litigation settlement
—
169.5
—
169.5
—
h)
Actuarial losses on pension plans and
15.6
—
5.8
15.6
5.8
i)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
5.8
—
6.2
4.6
j)
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
9.9
9.5
9.5
37.8
36.1
k)
Indemnification gain
—
(2.9)
—
(7.8)
—
l)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
(2.1)
m)
Licensing income
—
—
(3.7)
—
(36.6)
n)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
—
—
—
(5.0)
o)
Adjustment of income taxes
9.1
(38.7)
14.5
3.7
71.9
Total special items
67.8
197.5
56.4
401.4
209.9
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON
$
124.3
$
136.8
$
222.0
$
613.1
$
837.3
Tax adjustment for Special items (1)
$
(12.3)
$
(49.6)
$
(8.8)
$
(83.5)
$
(29.0)
Other non-GAAP tax adjustment (2)
21.4
10.9
36.4
83.2
114.0
Impact of U.S. tax reform (3)
—
—
35.1
—
35.1
Impact of U.S. tax method changes
—
—
(48.2)
—
(48.2)
Tax indemnified by third parties
—
—
—
4.0
—
Total adjustment of income taxes
$
9.1
$
(38.7)
$
14.5
$
3.7
$
71.9
(1)
Tax impact of non-GAAP Special items (a-n), calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21% for all periods presented.
(2)
The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of the net operating loss, non-cash impact of not asserting indefinite reinvestment on earnings of our foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax expense not affecting taxes payable, and non-cash expense (benefit) related to uncertain tax positions.
(3)
Tax impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation, H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and related provisional impacts recorded pursuant to Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 118, Income Tax Accounting Implications of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
GAAP diluted share count
418.2
410.4
420.0
416.0
435.9
Special items:
a)
Less: dilutive share count attributable to
(5.1)
—
—
(3.2)
(7.8)
b)
Add: dilutive share count attributable to
—
1.9
—
—
—
Total special items
(5.1)
1.9
—
(3.2)
(7.8)
Non-GAAP diluted share count
413.1
412.3
420.0
412.8
428.1
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON
$
124.3
$
136.8
$
222.0
$
613.1
$
837.3
Non-GAAP diluted share count
413.1
412.3
420.0
412.8
428.1
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.30
$
0.33
$
0.53
$
1.49
$
1.96
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
91.7
$
242.2
$
421.0
$
694.7
$
1,274.2
Special items:
a)
Purchase of property, plant and
(112.4)
(111.7)
(132.0)
(534.6)
(514.8)
Total special items
(112.4)
(111.7)
(132.0)
(534.6)
(514.8)
Free cash flow
$
(20.7)
$
130.5
$
289.0
$
160.1
$
759.4
Certain of the amounts in the above tables may not total due to rounding of individual amounts.
Total share-based compensation expense related to the Company’s stock options, restricted stock units, stock grant awards, and employee stock purchase plan is included below.
2.9
$
2.3
$
1.9
$
10.6
$
7.0
Research and development
3.4
3.7
17.0
14.3
Selling and marketing
2.7
3.6
14.8
14.1
General and administrative
6.3
9.7
37.0
42.9
Total share-based compensation expense
17.7
$
14.7
$
18.9
$
79.4
$
78.3
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, ON Semiconductor uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP measures to exclude items related to the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, expensing of appraised inventory fair market value step-up, inventory valuation adjustments, purchased in-process research and development expenses, restructuring, asset impairments and other, net, goodwill impairment charges, gains and losses on debt prepayment, non-cash interest expense, actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension benefits, third party acquisition and divestiture related costs, tax impact of these items, and certain other non-recurring items, as necessary. Management does not consider the effects of these items in evaluating the core operational activities of ON Semiconductor. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate ON Semiconductor’s current performance. In addition, we believe that most analysts covering ON Semiconductor use the non-GAAP measures to evaluate ON Semiconductor’s performance. Given management’s and other relevant use of these non-GAAP measures, ON Semiconductor believes these measures are important to investors in understanding ON Semiconductor’s current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in ON Semiconductor’s core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with, and should not be considered alternatives or necessarily superior to, GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.
In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count includes the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625% convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. Management presents this non-GAAP financial measure to enable investors and analysts to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.
