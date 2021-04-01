|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:31 | 01.04.2021
OneLegacy Kicks off Donate Life Month with Virtual Events, Flag Raising Ceremonies, City Proclamations and Meals of Gratitude Program
OneLegacy is joining dozens of organizations, hospitals, transplant centers and cities around the U.S. to celebrate Donate Life Month during the month of April, with a mix of virtual and in-person activities that aim to share the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation with local hospitals, city councils and over 20 million people in Southern California. These activities will be held while observing the local guidelines and protocols that have been put in place during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need for lifesaving and healing transplants never stopped during the pandemic, nor did the willingness of people to donate the gift of life, a gift we honor during Donate Life Month,” said Tom Mone, CEO of OneLegacy. “As COVID-19 local restrictions are changing with the surge and subsequent decline of the number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, we want to keep everyone safe with a mix of virtual and in-person events at local hospitals, transplant centers, community partner organizations and with city officials. Our goal is to continue inspiring local communities to register as donors, while staying safe during the current pandemic. We are so grateful for the support we are receiving from our OneLegacy Ambassadors, donor families and local communities, who are joining us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to promote and celebrate Donate Life Month.”
OneLegacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of nearly 20 million, donors and families across the region, and waiting recipients across the country. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Donate Life Run/Walk information, registration and updates are available at DonateLifeRunWalk.org and through our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
To register to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor, visit donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or doneVIDAcalifornia.org/OneLegacy.
