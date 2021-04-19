15:17 | 16.12.2021

OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Tornadoes and Announces $15,000 Donation to Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland

OneMain Financial, the country’s largest nonprime installment lender with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans, has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers in Kentucky affected by recent tornadoes. The program, which went into effect Dec. 16, will provide options to eligible customers, including deferring loan payments. The assistance will be available through Jan. 17 for customers in eight counties in western and midwestern Kentucky. The company will donate $15,000 to Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, Tornado Relief Fund, to support response and relief efforts. In addition, OneMain team members are leading online and in-person collection drives to gather food, clothing and other necessities. “It has been devastating to see the damage inflicted by the tornadoes in Kentucky, and we are committed to helping our state and customers recover,” said Tracey Woodyard, who heads OneMain’s office in London, Kentucky. “As a company, we are close to our local communities and want to help our neighbors during this difficult time.” OneMain has 36 branches in Kentucky, in addition to the company’s London site, employing about 500 people in total. The company services more than 55,000 customer accounts in the state. In addition to a possible deferment, the program ensures that eligible borrowers who have contacted a OneMain representative and been accepted into the program do not incur additional costs, including late fees and returned payment fees, due to program adjustments. Customers should call 844-791-3990 to discuss assistance options.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the country’s largest nonprime installment lender, with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. With approximately 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

