|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:53 | 16.12.2021
OpenSolar and Mosaic Join Forces to Streamline Solar Financing and Overall Sales Enablement for Installers Nationwide
OpenSolar, Inc., a software company keenly focused on empowering solar installers with the world’s most accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Mosaic, a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced a new platform integration partnership that builds on their shared mission to significantly drive solar adoption at scale. The two companies are recognized for driving efficiencies into the time-consuming, multi-layered process of selling solar – OpenSolar, through its free-to-use, end-to-end design and sales platform, and Mosaic through its broad range of easily accessible, instant-approval financing options. The integration between the two companies provides solar installers with the ability to offer their customers highly competitive financing options to purchase solar as part of the sales proposal. Instead of being forced to ask customers to use multiple applications and sign-ins, installers can instead present their customers with compelling finance options, enable them to apply for their deal of choice, and get approved without ever leaving the proposal. The integration is already proving to convert more leads to closed sales in less time.
“Mosaic easily integrates our financing options into the tools contractors use every day, which helps solar professionals seamlessly access the most competitive financing solutions in the market,” said Billy Parish, Founder and CEO of Mosaic. “Mosaic’s integration with OpenSolar’s end-to-end design and sales platform enables us to service more installers and in turn, more homeowners as they make the switch to clean energy.”
The partnership between OpenSolar and Mosaic follows significant achievements by both companies. In November, OpenSolar announced the findings of independent, third-party assessments that validate the unmatched accuracy of its solar design tool. OpenSolar also recently inked partnership deals with IronRidge, a leading solar hardware manufacturer, Sungage Financial, and Greenlancer, a permit design and engineering company. Since its launch in 2019, OpenSolar’s free-to-use design and sales platform has enabled solar installers in over 100 countries to convert more prospects into booked sales, while saving time and eliminating the costly licensing fees attached to other solar design and sales platforms. Mosaic announced in November that it surpassed $6 billion in loans funded. The announcement came just four months after the company surpassed $5 billion in loans and nine months since $4 billion in loans was announced.
