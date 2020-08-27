ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
27.08.2020
Operation BackPack 2020 to Help 1,272 Kids

Operation BackPack, which began eight years ago as a modest effort to support a few Hamilton families, has grown into a major initiative that will help 1,272 kids returning to school this year.

The success of Operation BackPack 2020 will be on display Friday morning at St. Matthew’s House, 414 Barton Street East, where volunteers will hand out 1,272 backpacks with school supplies for kids in need. Volunteers from the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, St. Matthew’s House and many partnering companies and union locals will be on hand to distribute the backpacks.
 WHAT:
Operation BackPack 2020

 
WHEN:
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 
WHERE:
St. Matthew’s House

414 Barton Street East, Hamilton

 
WHO:
United Steelworkers Locals 5328, 16506, 4153, 1005, 8782

Steelworkers Humanity Fund

Golden Horseshoe Credit Union

Many other community sponsors
 
“In our first year we supplied backpacks to a few local schools and we have tried to increase the number each year,” said Darren Green, president of the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council.

“The response from teachers told us the need was much greater, so we have been working very hard to grow the program to where we are today. Last year we provided 1,500. This year as a result of COVID-19, 1,272 backpacks will be distributed in Hamilton by St. Matthew’s House, while 200 will be distributed in Haldimand, Norfolk and Brantford, where we have affiliated Steelworkers union locals serving in those communities,” said Green.
