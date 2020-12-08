18:05 | 08.12.2020

Opinion Dynamics Welcomes David Almeida

Opinion Dynamics is pleased to introduce David Almeida as Director of Transportation Electrification. David brings an extensive background in the energy industry with experience working at the international, national, state, and municipal level. Over the past decade, David has honed his focus to specialize in the evaluation, development, implementation, and adoption of electric vehicles working in the utility, public and non-profit sectors. His expertise will help guide Opinion Dynamics business development and research efforts in the Transportation Electrification sector as well as support the emerging areas of rates and pricing and building decarbonization.

“David brings a wealth of experience increasing transportation electrification for light, medium, and heavy-duty sectors through innovation rate design, vehicle grid integration, and charging infrastructure deployment,” said Opinion Dynamics Vice President, Olivia Patterson. “I look forward to collaborating with David as he serves as a key subject matter expert, as well as supports the strategic development of transportation electrification efforts for Opinion Dynamics.” “I am honored to join the Opinion Dynamics team which has been a thought leader in the energy industry for years,” said Opinion Dynamics Director of Transportation Electrification, David Almeida. “I am excited to leverage my first-hand experience developing and implementing electric vehicle infrastructure, rates and incentive programs along with the skilled evaluation and research experts at Opinion Dynamics to accelerate the transition from petroleum-based fuels to electricity.”

About Opinion Dynamics—Opinion Dynamics (www.opiniondynamics.com) works to advance knowledge to address emerging energy and social issues through sound and insightful research. It is the largest independently owned company that focuses on energy efficiency, demand response and renewables research. It is headquartered in Massachusetts with key offices in Northern and Southern California, Portland Oregon, as well as satellite offices throughout the country.

