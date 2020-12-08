|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:05 | 08.12.2020
Opinion Dynamics Welcomes David Almeida
Opinion Dynamics is pleased to introduce David Almeida as Director of Transportation Electrification. David brings an extensive background in the energy industry with experience working at the international, national, state, and municipal level. Over the past decade, David has honed his focus to specialize in the evaluation, development, implementation, and adoption of electric vehicles working in the utility, public and non-profit sectors. His expertise will help guide Opinion Dynamics business development and research efforts in the Transportation Electrification sector as well as support the emerging areas of rates and pricing and building decarbonization.
“I am honored to join the Opinion Dynamics team which has been a thought leader in the energy industry for years,” said Opinion Dynamics Director of Transportation Electrification, David Almeida. “I am excited to leverage my first-hand experience developing and implementing electric vehicle infrastructure, rates and incentive programs along with the skilled evaluation and research experts at Opinion Dynamics to accelerate the transition from petroleum-based fuels to electricity.”
