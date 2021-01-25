|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:14 | 26.01.2021
OQ Chemicals Announces Sales Control for US Oxo Intermediates
Effective immediately, due to recent increased demand and current shortages of supply for US Oxo Intermediate products produced at the Bay City, Texas, site, OQ Chemicals Corporation will be allocating global supply for all unfilled and future purchase orders among our contract customers for whom we have received forecasted demand and our internal demand until Q3 of 2021.
