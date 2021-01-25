ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
2:14 | 26.01.2021
OQ Chemicals Announces Sales Control for US Oxo Intermediates

Effective immediately, due to recent increased demand and current shortages of supply for US Oxo Intermediate products produced at the Bay City, Texas, site, OQ Chemicals Corporation will be allocating global supply for all unfilled and future purchase orders among our contract customers for whom we have received forecasted demand and our internal demand until Q3 of 2021.
About OQ Chemicals
OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005938/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:40 Uhr | 25.01.2021
ROUNDUP: Merkel lädt Biden nach ...

23:23 Uhr | 25.01.2021
Biden: Regierung muss stärker auf ...

22:49 Uhr | 25.01.2021
Kalifornien lockert einige ...

22:48 Uhr | 25.01.2021
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:36 Uhr | 25.01.2021
ROUNDUP 3/Streit um ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer