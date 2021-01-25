2:14 | 26.01.2021

OQ Chemicals Announces Sales Control for US Oxo Intermediates

Effective immediately, due to recent increased demand and current shortages of supply for US Oxo Intermediate products produced at the Bay City, Texas, site, OQ Chemicals Corporation will be allocating global supply for all unfilled and future purchase orders among our contract customers for whom we have received forecasted demand and our internal demand until Q3 of 2021.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.

