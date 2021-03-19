13:40 | 19.03.2021

Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 Vaccines

The Oral Vaccine Successfully Produced Antibodies in a Preclinical Study After a Single DoseNEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com [http://www.oramed.com/]), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture focused on the development of novel oral COVID-19 vaccines. The new company, Oravax Medical Inc., is based on Oramed’s proprietary POD(TM) oral delivery technology and Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.’s novel vaccine technology.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647544/Oramed_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647544/Oramed_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg]Oravax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate benefits from being a virus like particle (VLP) triple antigen vaccine that targets three structural proteins, which should make it a better candidate for protection across emerging mutations of the coronavirus. The oral delivery of the vaccine should allow for widescale inoculation and easier distribution of the vaccine without requiring an injection.In a pilot animal study, the oral COVID-19 vaccine promoted both systemic immunity through Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody in blood and bodily fluids that protects against viral infections, and Immunoglobulin A (IgA).Oravax anticipates commencing a clinical study during the second quarter of 2021.”An oral COVID-19 vaccine would eliminate several barriers to rapid, widescale distribution, potentially enabling people to take the vaccine themselves at home. While ease of administration is critical today to accelerate inoculation rates, an oral vaccine could become even more valuable in the case that a COVID-19 vaccine may be recommended annually like the standard flu shot,” said Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed.About Oravax Medical Inc.Oravax was established in 2021 by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., the largest shareholder in Oravax, along with Premas Biotech and certain other shareholders with a mission to bring an oral COVID-19 vaccine to the market. Oravax combines cutting edge vaccine technology acquired from Premas Biotech and the proprietary POD(TM) oral delivery technology of Oramed Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ora-vax.com [http://www.ora-vax.com/]About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD(TM)) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801 [http://www.oramed.com/pipeline/ormd-0801-type-2/], which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901 [http://www.oramed.com/pipeline/ormd-0901/].For more information, please visit www.oramed.com [http://www.oramed.com/].Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the expected timing of a clinical study for the Oravax vaccine, the potential for Oravax’s vaccine in development to be a better candidate for protection against COVID-19, the potential for ease of distribution, including at home, the potential value of an oral vaccine, the potential timing of clinical trials, the potential of ORMD-0801 to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes or revolutionizing the treatment of diabetes with our products. In addition, historic results of scientific research and clinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; and finally that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Company Contact

Estee Yaari

+1-844-9-ORAMED Ext: 2

