|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:04 | 05.02.2021
Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.
Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
From other countries:
REGISTER HERE
Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.
