Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results



Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:

Thursday,

February 25th, 2021

Time:

10:00 am (Mexico City Time)

11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers:Sameer Bharadwaj

Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos

Chief Financial Officer

Javier Luna

Capital Markets and

Investor Relations

Director

Number:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

REGISTER HERE

When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.



