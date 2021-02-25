ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:04 | 05.02.2021
Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
Date:
Thursday,
February 25th, 2021
Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)
Speakers:Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer
Javier Luna
Capital Markets and
Investor Relations
Director
Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247

REGISTER HERE
When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here. 

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005522/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:47 Uhr | 05.02.2021
US-Außenminister verurteilt ...

22:27 Uhr | 05.02.2021
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:24 Uhr | 05.02.2021
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow knapp ...

22:14 Uhr | 05.02.2021
ROUNDUP: Bouffier, Söder und ...

21:28 Uhr | 05.02.2021
ROUNDUP/1&1 Drillisch und ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer