18:01 | 08.01.2021

Organic Fertilizers Market by Source, Form, Application, Crop Type and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, and Mineral), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, and Foliar Application), Crop Type and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the organic fertilizers market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. In terms of value, the organic fertilizers market is expected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Also, in terms of volume, the organic fertilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 33,829.2 KT by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for organic foods, rising awareness regarding environmental safety, advances in organic fertilizer manufacturing processes, and abundant organic waste availability. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies hinder the growth of the market marginally. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global organic fertilizers market based on the source, form, application, crop type, and geography. The global organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented by source (animal-based and plant-based, mineral-based, and Others), by form (dry form and liquid form), by application (broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and others), by crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of source, form, application, crop type, and region/country? What was the historical market size for organic fertilizers across the globe? What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027? What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global organic fertilizers market? Who are the major players in the global organic fertilizers market? How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global organic fertilizers market? What are the recent developments in the global organic fertilizers market? What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global organic fertilizers market? What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries? Who are the local emerging players in the global organic fertilizers market, and how do they compete with the global players?

Market DynamicsDrivers

Increasing Demand for Organic Food Concerns Regarding Environmental Safety Advancements in Fertilizer Manufacturing Processes Availability of Organic Waste

Restraints

High Demand for Inorganic (Synthetic) Fertilizers

Challenges

High Cost and Nutritional Dynamics

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Companies Profiled

Italpollina S.p.A. Multiplex Group Coromandel International Limited Midwestern BioAg Ilsa S.p.A. California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. Biolchim S.p.A. Qld Organics FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd. National Fertilizers Limited Spic Limited Fertoz Ltd. ScottsMiracle-Gro Company Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. Fertikal NV For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdsiyn

