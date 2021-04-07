13:00 | 07.04.2021

Origin Materials Adds Key New Technical Hires to Further Strengthen Global Technology Leadership in Carbon Negative Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin Materials”), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, today announced the addition of Mr. Jim Wells, Dr. Ben Freireich, and Dr. Madhu Anand to the company’s technical team. Origin Materials’ new technical hires will play a key role in leveraging the company’s patented, breakthrough carbon negative platform technology to develop and scale new innovations. Origin Materials believes its technology will help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys and more with a ~1 trillion addressable market. “I am very pleased to welcome these highly skilled veterans to Origin Materials to further bolster our global technology leadership and capabilities in carbon negative materials,” said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “Jim, Ben and Madhu bring deep chemical, energy and solids processing experience to Origin Materials and their technical expertise will play a pivotal role in driving our innovation pipeline to deliver carbon negative solutions to our global customer base across a wide range of product end markets.” Jim Wells joins Origin Materials as a Technical Director with 39 years of experience in the chemical industry. During his 39-year career at The Dow Chemical Company, Mr. Wells was responsible for developing, designing, building, and starting up industrial chemical plants, leading project teams and developing unique technologies. In January 2018, Mr. Wells retired from Dow as Associate Director of Technology for the Dow AgroScience division. He is a recognized subject matter expert in project management, engineering and manufacturing work processes, reactive chemicals and layer of protection analysis, and solids processing, handling and packaging. Mr. Wells served in the United States Army and graduated from Cornell University with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Ben Freireich joins Origin Materials as a Technical Fellow with more than a decade of experience in the chemical and process industries. Dr. Freireich comes to Origin Materials as a leading industry expert in both product and process research and development for solid materials. Prior to Origin Materials, Dr. Freireich served as the Technical Director of Particulate Solid Research, Inc. (PSRI) where he led applied process research efforts for a consortium of over thirty multinational corporations. He was previously a Research Scientist in Core R&D at The Dow Chemical Company, where he served as subject matter expert responsible for product and process development over a wide range of businesses, products, and technologies. Dr. Freireich is a specialist in particle technology with expertise in particle design, powder flowability, mixing, fluidization, size enlargement, attrition, and other areas of solids engineering, and has authored chapters of Perry’s Chemical Engineering Handbook. He obtained his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University studying manufacturing processes involving solid materials. Dr. Freireich also holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Purdue and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Madhu Anand joins Origin Materials as a Technical Director with more than 15 years of experience in the oil and energy industry. Prior to Origin Materials, Dr. Anand held various roles at Phillips 66, most recently serving as Chief Engineer of Hydroprocessing & Naphtha Upgrading, where she played a key role in strategy, technology evaluation and development, product management, joint venture management, and commercial development. Dr. Anand is highly skilled at developing technologies and solving complex problems for the refining, renewables, and petrochemical sectors and is recognized for directing scale-up projects from lab to commercial implementation involving multidisciplinary teams. She completed her PhD in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University, where she received the 2007 Outstanding Graduate Award for excellence in research, and graduated from Panjab University in India with a BS in Chemical Engineering.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact have been validated by trusted third parties and are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first plant is expected to be operational in 2022 with a second, full-scale commercial plant expected to be operational by 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade. On February 17, 2021, Origin Materials and Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Origin Materials becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Origin Materials and remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “ORGN.” The transaction is expected to fully fund Origin Materials until EBITDA positive, and allows Origin Materials to scale and commence commercial production to meet signed customer offtake and capacity reservations of ~$1 billion across a diverse range of industries. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

