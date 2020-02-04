14:35 | 04.02.2020

Orion Energy Partners Announces Promotions; Lauren Key to Senior Vice President and Josh Shishkoff and Sue Yang to Vice President

Orion Energy Partners, L.P. (“Orion Energy”), a private capital partner to lower/middle market energy infrastructure and related companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Lauren Key to Senior Vice President and Josh Shishkoff and Sue Yang to Vice President. “We are proud to recognize Lauren, Josh and Sue’s contributions to Orion Energy,” said Nazar Massouh, CEO and Managing Partner. “Lauren has taken on increasing responsibility in Finance and Operations as our Firm, funds under management and investment portfolio have grown. She has consistently demonstrated her expertise and dedication to investor service as our business needs have expanded and become more complex.” Ms. Key joined Orion Energy in New York in 2015 from Ernst & Young where she was a Manager in the private investment funds audit group. She moved to Orion Energy’s Houston office in 2018 to help build out the Finance and Operations group. Ms. Key holds a Bachelor in Business Administration and a Master in Professional Accounting, both from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. “On the investment team, both Josh and Sue have worked hard and smart in sourcing, structuring and managing strong capital partnerships with companies including CarbonLITE, FuelCell Energy and MidCentral Energy. We look forward to their continued contributions to the Firm as we build capital partnerships with leading middle market energy infrastructure companies.” Mr. Shishkoff joined Orion Energy in its Houston office in 2018 from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. where he was a Strategist in the J. Aron Commodities Group in New York and Houston. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, and served as Officer of the Deck and Division Officer on the USS Hawaii in the Pacific prior to Goldman Sachs. Ms. Yang joined Orion Energy in 2018 in New York from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets where she focused on executing and managing a range of energy infrastructure investments. Previously, she was with McKinsey & Company where she focused largely on infrastructure and industrial projects. Ms. Yang holds a BA from Columbia University and a MBA from The Harvard Business School.

About Orion Energy Partners

Orion Energy Partners is a private capital partner to lower/middle market energy infrastructure and related companies, primarily in North America, managing approximately $1.8 billion of investable capital. We provide non-control and non-dilutive capital in flexible, senior secured loan structures as an alternative to equity investment and traditional loans. Our target investment sectors include downstream, renewable and alternative energy, power generation, midstream, asset-heavy services and other industrial energy opportunities. Orion Energy manages long-term, committed capital across multiple investment funds, allowing us to forge transformational relationships across a diverse group of companies and to be patient and supportive as these organizations execute on their business plans. We aim to have more than 50% of our capital partnerships support a transition to sustainable, environmentally innovative energy businesses and practices. Please visit www.OrionEnergyPartners.com to learn more about our capital partnerships.

