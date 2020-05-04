ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
8:00 | 04.05.2020
Orosur Mining Inc. – New Director Option Issuance

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the granting of an aggregate of 440,000 stock options (“Options”) to the Company’s two new Directors upon recommendation and authorisation by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Brad George and Mr. Louis Castro were granted a total of 440,000 Options, which shall vest in three equal parts: the first part immediately and the second and third parts on May 4, 2021 and May 4, 2022, respectively.

All Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.04 per common share, on or before May 4, 2025. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur’s shares on May 1, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:
Directors & OfficersOptions GrantedTotal OptionsTotal SharesOwnership¹
Louis Castro

240,000

240,000

 

Brad George

200,000

200,000

 

H.D. Lee

475,000

64,386

0.04

%

Ignacio Salazar

1,414,544

723,000

0.45

%

Victor Hugo

75,000

 

Ryan Cohen

485,000

231,452

0.14

%

Total

440,000

2,889,544

1,018,838

0.64

%
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda)Full name of personDealingi. Louis Castroii. Brad Georgeiii.2Reason for notificationa)Position / Statusi. Chairman of the Boardii. Non-Executive Directoriii.b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitora)NameOrosur Mining Inc.b)LEI213800CRYQM3M8G1OI194Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) eachtype of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducteda)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOptions to subscribe for new ordinary share of no par valueb)Identification codeCA6871961059c)Nature of the transactionGrant of options d)Price(s) and volumes(s)Volume(s)Price(s)i. 240,000i. C$0.04ii. 200,000ii. C$0.04 e)Aggregated information:- Aggregated volumeVolume(s)Price(s)- Price
440,000
C$0.04 f)Date of the transaction4-May-20g)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue
 
