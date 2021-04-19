14:00 | 05.01.2022

OSC Appoints John Yensan as CEO, Announces Executive Team

OSC Holdings, Inc. (OSC) announces several executive appointments, including John W. Yensan as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Yensan steps into the role held by OSC founder Jon M. Williams and will drive the company’s strategy and oversee operations. Williams will remain on the OSC Board but is shifting his responsibilities to facilitate the rapid growth and expansion of Viridi Parente, Inc. (Viridi), the point-of-use battery technology company he established in 2010.

“I will always be part of OSC, but now is the right time for me to focus on Viridi and the fail-safe point-of-use lithium-ion battery technologies that the company is bringing to the market in 2022,” said Williams. “I’ve worked with John Yensan over the last 25 years, and I have no doubt he is the right person to lead OSC into its next phase. I look forward to seeing how the company will grow and develop under the leadership of John and his executive team.” Yensan previously served as President of Ontario Specialty Contracting, Inc. (the U.S.-based specialty contracting group), working directly with Williams to ensure the successful delivery of projects throughout the Americas. Yensan combines more than 30 years of civil construction, environmental remediation, and brownfield redevelopment expertise. In his new role, Yensan will manage and oversee OSC Constructors, ULC (based in Mississauga, Ontario), OSC Equipment and Manufacturing Services, Inc. (based at 1001 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo N.Y.), and Ontario Specialty Contracting, Inc. (based at 140 Lee Street, Buffalo N.Y.) “Jon has done an amazing job building OSC and leading it through an unprecedented journey of growth, especially during extreme market conditions that we have experienced over the past 25 years,” said Yensan. “These are some big shoes to fill, but I’m certainly up to the challenge. With the support of this executive team, we are in a great position to build on the excellent reputation that Jon has established for OSC.”

Founded in 1997 in Buffalo, N.Y., OSC has become one of North America’s premier environmental contracting and brownfield redevelopment firms. Additional members of the OSC executive team include the following:

Andrew Cappello, CFO – Andrew Cappello oversees all aspects of OSC’s accounting and finance functions. Before joining the OSC team, Cappello worked for a large regional public accounting firm. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New York State.

Gil Nicolau, Vice President, OSC Constructors, ULC. – Gil Nicolau has over 15 years of experience in the contracting industry. Nicolau is the lead executive managing OSC’s Canadian operations. He has extensive experience in managing large, high-profile projects. His primary responsibilities include overall project management, allocation of equipment, manpower, scheduling, budgeting, and procurement.

Lenny Kostelnik, General Manager, OSC Manufacturing and Equipment Services – Lenny Kostelnik has over 35 years of management experience in the construction equipment industry. He is a decisive and effective manager who is skilled in leading cross-functional teams to meet customer demands and deadlines while producing high-quality products that exceed customers’ expectations.

Daniel S. Flanigan, General Manager, Ontario Specialty Contracting, Inc. – Daniel S. Flanigan has over 20 years of experience in procuring and managing environmental and nuclear remediation, as well as industrial decommissioning. He has an excellent management ability to promote clear communication and establish a team approach between managers and clients to assure safe, successful, and timely project delivery.

Donald J. Wall, Vice President, Environmental Operations – Donald J. Wall brings with him more than two decades of management experience within the environmental construction and remediation industry. With over 250 projects successfully completed nationwide, Wall has the experience to deliver unrivaled excellence to OSC’s diverse customer base.

Alen Trpevski, Vice President, Industrial Decommissioning – During his 20 years with OSC, Alen Trpevski has demonstrated continued leadership in the areas of demolition, decommissioning and dismantlement, and related disciplines. He is responsible for estimating, project oversight and procurement.

Lawrence Pirrone MBA, Vice President, Brownfield Redevelopment – For 17 years with OSC, Lawrence Pirrone has taken numerous large-scale industrial sites from the decommissioning phase through full re-development, working in conjunction with outside engineering firms to find the highest and best use for the sites post-remediation.

Robert Wegrzyn, Vice President, Business Development – For more than 25 years, Robert Wegrzyn has established and maintained relationships with Fortune 500 companies, international industrial clients, and public and private entities throughout the U.S. on behalf of OSC. In addition to the executive team, Heather A. Williams will continue serving as the Executive Director of the OSC Charitable Foundation. She manages, vets, selects, and interacts with the various non-profit institutions supported by the foundation.

About OSC Holdings, Inc.

OSC’s mission statement today is the same as it was at its founding in 1997: provide the safest, most environmentally sound, and cost-effective solutions for our clients and their unique environmental challenges. To learn more, visit oscinc.com.

