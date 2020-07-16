8:00 | 16.07.2020

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tesco PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — OTC Markets Group Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858908-1&h=1139376674&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2858908-1%26h%3D3819528906%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.otcmarkets.com%252Fstock%252FOTCM%252Fquote%253Futm_source%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_medium%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_campaign%253DNew%252520OTCQX%252520Company%26a%3DOTC%2BMarkets%2BGroup%2BInc.&a=OTC+Markets+Group+Inc.] (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tesco PLC (OTCQX: TSCDY [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858908-1&h=2579950045&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2858908-1%26h%3D645458460%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.otcmarkets.com%252Fstock%252FTSCDY%252Fquote%253Futm_source%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_medium%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_campaign%253DNew%252520OTCQX%252520Company%26a%3DTSCDY&a=TSCDY]; TSCDF [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858908-1&h=420407908&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2858908-1%26h%3D2546627261%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.otcmarkets.com%252Fstock%252FTSCDF%252Fquote%253Futm_source%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_medium%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_campaign%253DNew%252520OTCQX%252520Company%26a%3DTSCDF&a=TSCDF]; LSE: TSCO [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858908-1&h=3275957410&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2858908-1%26h%3D3765597709%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.londonstockexchange.com%252Fstock%252FTSCO%252Ftesco-plc%252Fcompany-page%26a%3DLSE%253A%2BTSCO&a=LSE%3A+TSCO]), a leading multinational retailer with outlets across Europe and Asia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tesco PLC currently trades on the London Stock Exchange. Tesco PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TSCDY” and “TSCDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2858908-1&h=1616884387&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2858908-1%26h%3D2641211878%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.otcmarkets.com%252F%253Futm_source%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_medium%253DPress%252520Release%2526utm_campaign%253DNew%252520OTCQX%252520Company%26a%3Dwww.otcmarkets.com&a=www.otcmarkets.com].Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.”We congratulate Tesco plc on this milestone and are delighted to welcome them to our roster of leading European companies,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Cross-trading on the OTCQX Market offers International issuers an efficient solution to support North American investors by providing improved transparency, disclosure and better access to trading without the burden of SEC filing.”JP Morgan acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor. About OTC Markets Group Inc.OTC Markets Group Inc. 