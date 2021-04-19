|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:07 | 15.12.2021
Otter Tail Corporation Appoints Dr. Michael LeBeau to Board of Directors
Otter Tail Corporation has appointed Dr. Michael LeBeau of Bismarck, North Dakota, to the company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.
New Board Member Dr. LeBeau has extensive leadership and health and public policy expertise within the health services industry. He currently serves as System Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for the health services division of Sanford Health.
“Michael will bring great perspective,” said Partain. “His familiarity with North Dakota and depth of professional experience will offer tremendous insights to our board.”
Dr. LeBeau is an active community leader, serving as a board member for the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation, the Bismarck State College Foundation, North Dakota Hospital Association, Missouri Family Valley YMCA of Bismarck, and University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences Advisory Board. He graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences, fulfilled his residency in internal medicine at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Foundation, completed a nephrology fellowship at the University of Iowa, and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
