12:59 | 10.02.2020

Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry (2020) – Growth in 2020 Will Be Largely Determined by the United States, China, and South Korea – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry, 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study focuses on and/or provides:

The key technologies contributing to energy storage The role of compressed-air energy storage (CAES) and supercapacitors in the energy storage market Supportive legislation, policies, and incentives driving energy storage installations in key countries Detailed analysis of alternative energy storage solutions Detailed forecasts for BESS and the role of Li-ion chemistry Technology lifecycle of the different technologies involved in the energy storage market The overall global energy storage was at 4.2GW in 2019. It would be witnessing a steady, strong growth in 2020 as well, with an estimated capacity of above 6GW. Energy storage is gaining importance with increasing demand for energy in residential and industrial applications. With growing data consumption and a proliferation of cloud services, the demand for energy increases proportionately. Energy storage is a viable solution to utilize renewable energy and an attractive option for implementing clean energy sources. Key countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India, and the UAE have set a target to achieve significant power generation through clean energy sources. Most governments have come up with supportive legislative policies, regulations, and incentives that drive energy storage installations. Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) is a strong segment, along with the Thermal Energy Storage (TES) system. Within BESS, lithium-ion (Li-ion) is the most widely used storage solution, followed by flow batteries and sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries. South Korea was the global leader in energy storage solutions in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States surpassed South Korea and became the global market leader. Growth in 2020 will be largely determined by the demand in the United States, China, and South Korea followed by other key countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and UAE. Among end-user categories, residential-scale storage is witnessing significant growth, exceeding commercial and utility, while utility-scale storage is also gaining momentum alongside commercial/industrial applications. Residential scale storage is predominantly dependent on BESS, while commercial and utility-scale storage uses both BESS and other alternative storage solutions. Steady price decline of Li-ion batteries is an important factor that drives the demand for residential energy storage systems, along with the concept of solar + storage, where solar panels installed at residential dwellings prefer to have a storage unit as well for use during peak hours of the day and during peak summer and winter when the grid lines could not cater to the surging energy demand.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Energy Storage Market Predictions for 2020 Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020 Global Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020 Global Hotspots for Energy Storage Projects

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope Market Definition and Segmentation

3. 2020 Industry Outlook – Alternative Energy Storage Technologies: Market Overview

Key Alternative ESS Market Predictions for 2020

4. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Technology Trends

Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Lifecycle Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020 TES Technology CAES Technology Flywheel Energy Storage Technology Supercapacitors New Technologies – Advanced Rail Energy Storage (ARES)

5. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Regional Analysis

Global Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020 Regional Trends – North America Regional Trends – Europe Regional Trends – APAC

6. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Application Analysis

Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Applications ESS Business Model Developments

7. 2020 Industry Outlook – Battery Energy Storage Systems: Market Overview

Key Battery Market Trends for 2020

8. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Market Analysis

Market Size and Growth Market Forecast – Grid-connected BESS

9. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Regional Analysis

2019 Geographic Segmentation – Grid-scale BESS 2020 Geographic Segmentation – Grid-scale BESS Regional Trends – APAC Regional Trends – Europe Regional Trends – North America BESS – Global Market Attractiveness

10. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Technology Spotlight

Technology Spotlight* Battery Energy Storage Technology Trends Key Technology Trends

11. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Global Policies

Storage Market Policies – Global Incentives

12. 2019 Industry Outlook – Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications)

Battery Storage Trend for Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications Li-ion Device Batteries – Are They Safe? Market Size and Growth EV Battery Market Size and Growth

13. Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications) – Regional Analysis

Regional Trends – APAC Regional Trends – Europe Regional Trends – North America

14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 – New Manufacturing Destinations Growth Opportunity 2 – Partnerships Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth – Critical Success Factors for Growth of ESS Technologies across Regions

15. Value Chain – Alternate Battery Energy Storage Systems

Battery Energy Storage Systems Value Chain Flywheel Storage Stakeholders Thermal Energy Storage Stakeholders Compressed Air Energy Storage Stakeholders Supercapacitors Energy Storage Stakeholders Companies to Watch – New Product/Technology/Service Launches in 2020

16. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook Legal Disclaimer

17. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used Market Engineering Methodology List of Exhibits Companies Mentioned

CellCube LG Chem NantEnergy Samsung Sonnen For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baezxx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005408/en/