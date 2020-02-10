|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:59 | 10.02.2020
Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry (2020) – Growth in 2020 Will Be Largely Determined by the United States, China, and South Korea – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry, 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The role of compressed-air energy storage (CAES) and supercapacitors in the energy storage market
Supportive legislation, policies, and incentives driving energy storage installations in key countries
Detailed analysis of alternative energy storage solutions
Detailed forecasts for BESS and the role of Li-ion chemistry
Technology lifecycle of the different technologies involved in the energy storage market
The overall global energy storage was at 4.2GW in 2019. It would be witnessing a steady, strong growth in 2020 as well, with an estimated capacity of above 6GW.
Energy storage is gaining importance with increasing demand for energy in residential and industrial applications. With growing data consumption and a proliferation of cloud services, the demand for energy increases proportionately. Energy storage is a viable solution to utilize renewable energy and an attractive option for implementing clean energy sources.
Key countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India, and the UAE have set a target to achieve significant power generation through clean energy sources. Most governments have come up with supportive legislative policies, regulations, and incentives that drive energy storage installations.
Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) is a strong segment, along with the Thermal Energy Storage (TES) system. Within BESS, lithium-ion (Li-ion) is the most widely used storage solution, followed by flow batteries and sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries.
South Korea was the global leader in energy storage solutions in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States surpassed South Korea and became the global market leader.
Growth in 2020 will be largely determined by the demand in the United States, China, and South Korea followed by other key countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and UAE.
Among end-user categories, residential-scale storage is witnessing significant growth, exceeding commercial and utility, while utility-scale storage is also gaining momentum alongside commercial/industrial applications. Residential scale storage is predominantly dependent on BESS, while commercial and utility-scale storage uses both BESS and other alternative storage solutions.
Steady price decline of Li-ion batteries is an important factor that drives the demand for residential energy storage systems, along with the concept of solar + storage, where solar panels installed at residential dwellings prefer to have a storage unit as well for use during peak hours of the day and during peak summer and winter when the grid lines could not cater to the surging energy demand.
Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020
Global Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020
Global Hotspots for Energy Storage Projects
Market Definition and Segmentation
Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020
TES Technology
CAES Technology
Flywheel Energy Storage Technology
Supercapacitors
New Technologies – Advanced Rail Energy Storage (ARES)
Regional Trends – North America
Regional Trends – Europe
Regional Trends – APAC
ESS Business Model Developments
Market Forecast – Grid-connected BESS
2020 Geographic Segmentation – Grid-scale BESS
Regional Trends – APAC
Regional Trends – Europe
Regional Trends – North America
BESS – Global Market Attractiveness
Battery Energy Storage Technology Trends
Key Technology Trends
Li-ion Device Batteries – Are They Safe?
Market Size and Growth
EV Battery Market Size and Growth
Regional Trends – Europe
Regional Trends – North America
Growth Opportunity 2 – Partnerships
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth – Critical Success Factors for Growth of ESS Technologies across Regions
Flywheel Storage Stakeholders
Thermal Energy Storage Stakeholders
Compressed Air Energy Storage Stakeholders
Supercapacitors Energy Storage Stakeholders
Companies to Watch – New Product/Technology/Service Launches in 2020
Legal Disclaimer
Market Engineering Methodology
List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
LG Chem
NantEnergy
Samsung
Sonnen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baezxx
