12:59 | 10.02.2020
Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry (2020) – Growth in 2020 Will Be Largely Determined by the United States, China, and South Korea – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry, 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study focuses on and/or provides:
The key technologies contributing to energy storage

The role of compressed-air energy storage (CAES) and supercapacitors in the energy storage market

Supportive legislation, policies, and incentives driving energy storage installations in key countries

Detailed analysis of alternative energy storage solutions

Detailed forecasts for BESS and the role of Li-ion chemistry

Technology lifecycle of the different technologies involved in the energy storage market

The overall global energy storage was at 4.2GW in 2019. It would be witnessing a steady, strong growth in 2020 as well, with an estimated capacity of above 6GW.

Energy storage is gaining importance with increasing demand for energy in residential and industrial applications. With growing data consumption and a proliferation of cloud services, the demand for energy increases proportionately. Energy storage is a viable solution to utilize renewable energy and an attractive option for implementing clean energy sources.

Key countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India, and the UAE have set a target to achieve significant power generation through clean energy sources. Most governments have come up with supportive legislative policies, regulations, and incentives that drive energy storage installations.

Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) is a strong segment, along with the Thermal Energy Storage (TES) system. Within BESS, lithium-ion (Li-ion) is the most widely used storage solution, followed by flow batteries and sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries.

South Korea was the global leader in energy storage solutions in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States surpassed South Korea and became the global market leader.

Growth in 2020 will be largely determined by the demand in the United States, China, and South Korea followed by other key countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and UAE.

Among end-user categories, residential-scale storage is witnessing significant growth, exceeding commercial and utility, while utility-scale storage is also gaining momentum alongside commercial/industrial applications. Residential scale storage is predominantly dependent on BESS, while commercial and utility-scale storage uses both BESS and other alternative storage solutions.

Steady price decline of Li-ion batteries is an important factor that drives the demand for residential energy storage systems, along with the concept of solar + storage, where solar panels installed at residential dwellings prefer to have a storage unit as well for use during peak hours of the day and during peak summer and winter when the grid lines could not cater to the surging energy demand.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Energy Storage Market Predictions for 2020

Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020

Global Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020

Global Hotspots for Energy Storage Projects
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope

Market Definition and Segmentation
3. 2020 Industry Outlook – Alternative Energy Storage Technologies: Market Overview
Key Alternative ESS Market Predictions for 2020
4. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Technology Trends
Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Lifecycle

Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020

TES Technology

CAES Technology

Flywheel Energy Storage Technology

Supercapacitors

New Technologies – Advanced Rail Energy Storage (ARES)
5. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Regional Analysis
Global Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020

Regional Trends – North America

Regional Trends – Europe

Regional Trends – APAC
6. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Application Analysis
Alternative Energy Storage Technologies – Applications

ESS Business Model Developments
7. 2020 Industry Outlook – Battery Energy Storage Systems: Market Overview
Key Battery Market Trends for 2020
8. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Market Analysis
Market Size and Growth

Market Forecast – Grid-connected BESS
9. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Regional Analysis
2019 Geographic Segmentation – Grid-scale BESS

2020 Geographic Segmentation – Grid-scale BESS

Regional Trends – APAC

Regional Trends – Europe

Regional Trends – North America

BESS – Global Market Attractiveness
10. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Technology Spotlight
Technology Spotlight*

Battery Energy Storage Technology Trends

Key Technology Trends
11. Battery Energy Storage Systems – Global Policies
Storage Market Policies – Global Incentives
12. 2019 Industry Outlook – Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications)
Battery Storage Trend for Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications

Li-ion Device Batteries – Are They Safe?

Market Size and Growth

EV Battery Market Size and Growth
13. Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications) – Regional Analysis
Regional Trends – APAC

Regional Trends – Europe

Regional Trends – North America
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 – New Manufacturing Destinations

Growth Opportunity 2 – Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth – Critical Success Factors for Growth of ESS Technologies across Regions
15. Value Chain – Alternate Battery Energy Storage Systems
Battery Energy Storage Systems Value Chain

Flywheel Storage Stakeholders

Thermal Energy Storage Stakeholders

Compressed Air Energy Storage Stakeholders

Supercapacitors Energy Storage Stakeholders

Companies to Watch – New Product/Technology/Service Launches in 2020
16. Key Conclusions
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Legal Disclaimer
17. Appendix
Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned
CellCube

LG Chem

NantEnergy

Samsung

Sonnen

