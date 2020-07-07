15:34 | 07.07.2020

Outlook into the Synthetic Zeolites Global Industry to 2028 – Featuring BASF, Clariant & Albemarle Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Synthetic Zeolites Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge investment in production capacities, growing demand for phosphate-free detergents in the Asia pacific region and rising demand for synthetic zeolites. This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc. Tosoh Corporation BASF SE Clariant AG Albemarle Corporation W.R. Grace & Co. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Zeolyst International KNT Group Union Showa K.K. Zeochem AG. Arkema S.A. Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd. Rive Technology Anten Chemical

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries Key developments and strategies observed in the market Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028 Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Outline 2 Executive Summary 3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends 3.1.1 Huge investment in production capacities 3.1.2 Growing demand for phosphate-free detergents in the Asia-Pacific region 3.1.3 Rising demand for synthetic Zeolites 3.1.4 Recent technological developments in Synthetic Zeolites 3.1.5 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Constraints 3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Application

4.1 Adsorbents 4.1.1 Adsorbents Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 4.2 Detergents 4.2.1 Detergents Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 4.3 Catalysts 4.3.1 Catalysts Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 4.4 Other Applications

5 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Product

5.1 Synthetic zeolite 5.1.1 Synthetic zeolite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 5.2 Natural zeolite 5.2.1 Natural zeolite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Type

6.1 Zeolite Y 6.1.1 Zeolite Y Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.2 Zeolite ZSM-5 6.2.1 Zeolite ZSM-5 Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.3 Zeolite A 6.3.1 Zeolite A Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.4 Zeolite X 6.4.1 Zeolite X Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.5 Other Types 6.5.1 Other Types Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.5.1.1 Mordenite 6.5.1.1.1 Mordenite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.5.1.2 Zeolite P 6.5.1.2.1 Zeolite P Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN) 6.5.1.3 Zeolite Beta 6.5.1.3.1 Zeolite Beta Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Geography

7.1 North America 7.2 Europe 7.3 Asia Pacific 7.4 Middle East 7.5 Latin America 7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers 8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 8.3 Product Launch & Expansions 8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

