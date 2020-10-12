15:01 | 12.10.2020

Outlook on the Autonomous Tractors Global Market to 2026 – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Autonomous Tractors Market – By Component (GPS, Sensor, Vision System, and Others), By Application (Harvesting, Tillage, Irrigation, Seed Sowing, Fertilizing, and Spraying), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global autonomous tractors market garnered earnings worth approximately 1,948.2 (USD Million) in 2019 and is set to record a CAGR of about 23.8% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the autonomous tractors market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). Autonomous tractor is a driverless farm vehicle that provides massive effort at reduced velocities for tillage purpose along with other farming activities. It is considered to be autonomous as it functions without the aid of human and is automated or self-driven. Furthermore, these tractors are light-weighted and have the ability to perform tasks for twenty-four hours. These vehicles are also termed as robotic tractors and are utilized in farming lands. Additionally, these tractors provide unique and outstanding farming experience to farmers. Need for operational efficiency as well as high crop yield has resulted in massive demand for autonomous tractors in the recent years. In addition to this, growing government aid to accept new technologies are likely to boost the popularity of autonomous tractors over the years to come. Apart from this, these products assist the farmers in gaining vital information pertaining to soil conditions, crop output, rate of fuel usage, and others. All these aforementioned factors are likely to drag the growth curve of the industry in the upward direction over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, surge in the earnings from agricultural activities, rise in the labor charges, and technological breakthroughs witnessed in the autonomous technologies are predicted to favorably leverage the automated tractors industry expansion over the next decade. Additionally, reduction in the sensor costs will further accelerate the market growth trends in the foreseeable future. The regional market growth during the forecast timespan is attributed to high acceptance of new technologies along with presence of giant tractor manufacturers in the countries like Canada and the U.S. Furthermore, behemoth tractor manufacturers in the region are investing huge amount of capital for both developing autonomous tractors as well as research & development activities pertaining to autonomous tractor technologies. This will further boost the market earnings in the region over the forecast timeframe.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Autonomous Tractors Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Autonomous Tractors Market: Market Dynamics 3.2. Market Drivers 3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis 3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Component 3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application

4. Global Autonomous Tractors Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis 4.1.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market: company market share, 2019 4.2. Strategic development 4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers 4.2.2. New Product launches 4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures 4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion 4.3. Price trend analysis

5. Global Autonomous Tractors Market-Component Analysis

5.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market overview: By Component 5.1.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market share, By Component,2019 and 2026 5.2. GPS 5.2.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market by GPS, 2016-2026(USD Million) 5.3. Sensor 5.3.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market by Sensor, 2016-2026(USD Million) 5.4. Vision System 5.4.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market by Vision System, 2016-2026(USD Million) 5.5. Others 5.5.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market by Others, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6. Global Autonomous Tractors Market- Application Analysis

6.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market overview: By Application 6.1.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market share, By Application, 2019 and 2026 6.2. Harvesting 6.2.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market By Harvesting, 2016-2026(USD Million) 6.3. Tillage 6.3.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market By Tillage, 2016-2026(USD Million) 6.4. Irrigation 6.4.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market By Irrigation, 2016-2026(USD Million) 6.5. Seed Sowing 6.5.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market By Seed Sowing, 2016-2026(USD Million) 6.6. Fertilizing 6.6.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market By Fertilizing, 2016-2026(USD Million) 6.7. Spraying 6.7.1. Global Autonomous Tractors Market By Spraying, 2016-2026(USD Million)

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Autonomous Solutions, Inc. 7.2. AGCO Corporation 7.3. CNH Industrial 7.4. Autonomous Tractor Corporation 7.5. KINZE Manufacturing 7.6. Deere & Company 7.7. Mahindra & Mahindra 7.8. Kubota Corporation 7.9. Yanmar 7.10. Trimble For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m5vxe

