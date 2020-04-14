22:47 | 14.04.2020

Outlook on the Energy Harvesting Industry in North America to 2028 – Energy Harvesting Using Waves Presents Lucrative Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “North America Energy Harvesting Market 2020-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report on the North American energy harvesting market depicts that the industry would grow at a CAGR of 10.31% in the forecast period 2020-2028. The United States and Canada together constitute the North American energy harvesting market. Following the 2016 Paris climate change conference, North America has become the leading implementer of renewable energy sources. As the economy is slowly getting back on track, the sustainable energy projects are expected to attract more attention over the forthcoming years. North America Sustainable Consumption Alliance or NASCA is an organization formed by the North American countries to commit towards renewable energy projects in the region. NASCA offers the needed information about these projects and the funding. NASCA has been involved in several projects, including energy sustainability projects in urban and highly populated areas. The US is the leading contributor to the North American energy harvesting market in terms of R&D, investments and project implementation. The country is home to a lot of industries and academic institutions collaborating and encouraging the growth of IoT and the sensors market. The government of the US has implemented various projects towards renewable energy resources under the Energy Independence and Security Act or EISA. Passive solar building design and zero energy buildings are steps of this initiative. The act has also envisioned to achieve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, and thereby planned to rise the mileage of vehicles by more than 35mpg by the year 2020. Besides, the government is providing tax incentives to manufacturers and thereby promote technological advancements and innovations.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Convergence Wireless Cymbet Enocean Gmbh Fujitsu Green Teg AG G24I Power Ltd Mouser Electronics Inc Honeywell International Inc Microchip Technology Inc Laird Schneider Electric Siemens Stmicroelect Key Topics Covered: 1. North America Energy Harvesting Market – Summary 2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition 2.2. Key Insights 2.2.1. Piezoelectric is The Fastest Growing System 2.2.2. Building and Home Automation Holds The Highest Market Share 2.3. Evolution & Transition of Energy Harvesting 2.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis 2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants 2.4.2. Threat of Substitute 2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers 2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers 2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry 2.5. Key Impact Analysis 2.5.1. Device Efficiency 2.5.2. Cost 2.5.3. Viability 2.5.4. Applications and Effectiveness 2.6. Market Attractiveness Index 2.7. Vendor Scorecard 2.8. Market Drivers 2.8.1. Smart Cities Fuelling Demand For Sensors 2.8.2. Manufacturing Industries Advances Technologically 2.8.3. Iot Implementation For Building Automation 2.9. Market Restraints 2.9.1. High Deployment Costs For Ehs 2.9.2. Low Adoption in Developing Countries Due to High Prices 2.10. Market Opportunities 2.10.1. Use of Wearable Electronics is Fuelling Growth of Sensors 2.10.2. Energy Harvesting Using Waves 2.11. Market Challenges 2.11.1. Lack of Knowledge Regarding Energy Harvesting

3. North America Energy Harvesting Market Outlook – by Source

3.1. Light 3.1.1. Solar Energy 3.1.2. Infrared Energy 3.1.3. Uv Energy 3.2. Mechanical 3.2.1. Pressure 3.2.2. Vibration 3.3. Electromagnetic/Rf 3.3.1. Near Field 3.3.2. Far Field 3.4. Thermal 3.5. Others

4. North America Energy Harvesting Market Outlook – by System

4.1. Electrodynamic 4.2. Photovoltaic 4.3. Thermoelectric 4.4. Piezoelectric 4.5. Rf Transducers 4.6. Electromagnetic Transducers

5. North America Energy Harvesting Market Outlook – by Application

5.1. Building and Home Automation 5.2. Consumer Electronics 5.3. Industrial Application 5.4. Transportation 5.5. Security & Defense

6. North America Energy Harvesting Market – Regional Outlook

6.1. United States 6.2. Canada

7. Competitive Landscape 8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope 8.2. Research Scope & Deliverables 8.3. Sources of Data 8.4. Research Methodology For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9igpk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005990/en/