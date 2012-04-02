15:27 | 24.06.2020

Outlook on the Global Egg Protein Industry to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Egg Protein – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Egg Protein market accounted for $28.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $48.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Consumer awareness about a healthy diet and increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the surge in demand for plant-based proteins is hampering the growth of the market. Based on the type, the egg white powder segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer attention as they contribute to weight loss and increased muscle gain. Manufacturers in the egg white powder market are developing improved egg white protein powders for consumers suffering from lactose intolerance. Thus, egg white protein powders cater to the on-the-go food preferences of the customers. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as a growing focus on leading active lifestyles, urbanization, western influence on diets, and growing middle-class population with improving disposable incomes in emerging economies including China and India, are expected to drive the demand. Moreover, the upsurge in poultry production in the Indian market boosts the availability of eggs in the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Egg Protein Market include Farm Pride, Lodewijckx Group, Rembrandt, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Adriaan Goede, Avangardco, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Eurovo Group, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, and Kewpie.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis 5 Global Egg Protein Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Egg White Powder 5.3 Egg Yolk Powder 5.4 Whole Egg Protein

6 Global Egg Protein Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Liquid 6.3 Powder 6.4 Solid

7 Global Egg Protein Market, By Flavour

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Flavoured 7.2.1 Chocolate 7.2.2 Strawberry 7.2.3 Vanilla 7.3 Regular

8 Global Egg Protein Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Binding 8.3 Crystallization 8.4 Emulsifying 8.5 Leavening 8.6 Preservatives 8.7 Thickening

9 Global Egg Protein Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Convenience Stores 9.3 Medical And Drug Stores 9.4 Online Store 9.5 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

10 Global Egg Protein Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Bakery & Confectionery 10.3 Dietary Supplements 10.4 Feed 10.5 Food & Beverages 10.6 Ice Cream 10.7 Meat Products 10.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics 10.9 Protein & Nutritional Bars

11 Global Egg Protein Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction 11.2 Breakfast Cereals 11.3 Dairy & Desserts 11.4 Dressing, Sauces & Spreads 11.5 Functional Beverages 11.6 Infant Nutrition 11.7 Pharmaceutical Products 11.8 Prepared Foods 11.9 Sports Nutrition

12 Global Egg Protein Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction 12.2 North America 12.2.1 US 12.2.2 Canada 12.2.3 Mexico 12.3 Europe 12.3.1 Germany 12.3.2 UK 12.3.3 Italy 12.3.4 France 12.3.5 Spain 12.3.6 Rest of Europe 12.4 Asia Pacific 12.4.1 Japan 12.4.2 China 12.4.3 India 12.4.4 Australia 12.4.5 New Zealand 12.4.6 South Korea 12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 12.5 South America 12.5.1 Argentina 12.5.2 Brazil 12.5.3 Chile 12.5.4 Rest of South America 12.6 Middle East & Africa 12.6.1 Saudi Arabia 12.6.2 UAE 12.6.3 Qatar 12.6.4 South Africa 12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 13.3 New Product Launch 13.4 Expansions 13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

A.G. Foods Adriaan Goede Avangardco Bouwhuis Enthoven Eurovo Group Farm Pride IGRECA Interovo Kewpie Lodewijckx Group Rembrandt Rose Acre Farms Sanovo VH Group Wulro For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cwbls

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005506/en/