ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:27 | 24.06.2020
Outlook on the Global Egg Protein Industry to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Egg Protein – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Egg Protein market accounted for $28.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $48.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Consumer awareness about a healthy diet and increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the surge in demand for plant-based proteins is hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the type, the egg white powder segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer attention as they contribute to weight loss and increased muscle gain. Manufacturers in the egg white powder market are developing improved egg white protein powders for consumers suffering from lactose intolerance. Thus, egg white protein powders cater to the on-the-go food preferences of the customers.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as a growing focus on leading active lifestyles, urbanization, western influence on diets, and growing middle-class population with improving disposable incomes in emerging economies including China and India, are expected to drive the demand. Moreover, the upsurge in poultry production in the Indian market boosts the availability of eggs in the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Egg Protein Market include Farm Pride, Lodewijckx Group, Rembrandt, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Adriaan Goede, Avangardco, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Eurovo Group, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, and Kewpie.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
5.2 Egg White Powder
5.3 Egg Yolk Powder
5.4 Whole Egg Protein
6.2 Liquid
6.3 Powder
6.4 Solid
7.2 Flavoured
7.2.1 Chocolate
7.2.2 Strawberry
7.2.3 Vanilla
7.3 Regular
8.2 Binding
8.3 Crystallization
8.4 Emulsifying
8.5 Leavening
8.6 Preservatives
8.7 Thickening
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Medical And Drug Stores
9.4 Online Store
9.5 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
10.2 Bakery & Confectionery
10.3 Dietary Supplements
10.4 Feed
10.5 Food & Beverages
10.6 Ice Cream
10.7 Meat Products
10.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics
10.9 Protein & Nutritional Bars
11.2 Breakfast Cereals
11.3 Dairy & Desserts
11.4 Dressing, Sauces & Spreads
11.5 Functional Beverages
11.6 Infant Nutrition
11.7 Pharmaceutical Products
11.8 Prepared Foods
11.9 Sports Nutrition
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
Adriaan Goede
Avangardco
Bouwhuis Enthoven
Eurovo Group
Farm Pride
IGRECA
Interovo
Kewpie
Lodewijckx Group
Rembrandt
Rose Acre Farms
Sanovo
VH Group
Wulro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cwbls
