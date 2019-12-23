21:32 | 23.12.2019

Outlook on the Global Nuclear Waste Recycling Market (2019-2024) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Nuclear Waste Recycling Market – Forecasts from 2019 to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The nuclear waste recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$70.043 billion in 2024 from US$55.465 billion in 2018. Rising global demand for clean energy is significantly boosting the investments in nuclear power worldwide. This, in turn, is driving the demand for nuclear waste recycling across the globe. An increasing number of nuclear-decommissioning projects are further contributing to the growth of the nuclear waste recycling market. However, environmental concerns regarding waste recycling restrain the growth of the nuclear waste recycling market. This is an exhaustive study that aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by type and geography. The nuclear waste recycling market segmented based on type and geography. By type, the market has been segmented into low-level waste, intermediate-level waste, and high-level waste. Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers. Major players in the Nuclear Waste Recycling market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the Nuclear Waste Recycling market.

Key Topics Covered 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview 1.2. Market Definition 1.3. Scope of the Study 1.4. Currency 1.5. Assumptions 1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design 2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation 4.2. Market Drivers 4.3. Market Restraints 4.4. Market Opportunities 4.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis 4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants 4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes 4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry 4.6. Life Cycle Analysis – Regional Snapshot 4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. NUCLEAR WASTE RECYCLING MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Low-Level Waste 5.2. Intermediate-Level Waste 5.3. High-Level Waste

6. NUCLEAR WASTE RECYCLING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. North America 6.1.1. USA 6.1.2. Canada 6.1.3. Mexico 6.2. South America 6.2.1. Brazil 6.2.2. Argentina 6.2.3. Others 6.3. Europe 6.3.1. Germany 6.3.2. France 6.3.3. United Kingdom 6.3.4. Spain 6.3.5. Others 6.4. Middle East and Africa 6.4.1. Israel 6.4.2. Saudi Arabia 6.4.3. Others 6.5. Asia Pacific 6.5.1. China 6.5.2. Japan 6.5.3. South Korea 6.5.4. India 6.5.5. Others

7. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis 7.2. Recent Investment and Deals 7.3. Strategies of Key Players

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. NUKEM Technologies 8.2. COVRA N.V. 8.3. AREVA S.A. 8.4. GNS Gesellschaft fr Nuklear-Service mbH 8.5. US Ecology, Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by7sbx

