|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:46 | 24.07.2020
Outlook on the Worldwide Nitrogen Gas Generator Market to 2025 – Chemical Industry to Hold a Noteworthy Industry Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Nitrogen Gas Generator Market – Forecasts from 2020 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global nitrogen gas generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period.
Stringent workers’ safety regulations across different industries is the major driver of the nitrogen gas generator market. The application of nitrogen gas generators as dielectric gas in high-voltage equipment and fire and corrosion control is fuelling the overall market growth. There is a burgeoning demand for nitrogen gas to cater to various applications across different end-use industries including aerospace, oil and gas, food packaging, and pharmaceuticals.
The use of nitrogen gas generators includes the manufacturing of fertilizers and pesticides, removal of some type of cancer and skin lesions via cryosurgery methods, and providing a safe, clean, dry, and unreactive environment for the manufacturing of electronics. The growing global oil and gas industry is one of the major drivers of the nitrogen gas generator market. With increasing E&P (exploration and production) activities in countries like the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, the demand for nitrogen gas generators is increasing significantly for a wide range of areas to prevent fire and explosion hazards, both offshore and onshore.
However, the recent COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak has severely impacted the global chemical industry. Government quarantines for maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of this deadly virus has forced many companies across various industries to temporarily shut down factories and halt the production in different regions. As such, the demand for chemicals has temporarily declined which, in turn, is negatively impacting the global nitrogen gas generator market growth.
However, Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing end-user industries such as chemical, food packaging, and pharmaceutical in countries like China and India. These, along with other APAC countries, are manufacturing hubs of electronics which also contributed to the market growth of nitrogen gas generators in this region.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0oash
