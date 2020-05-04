16:07 | 04.05.2020

Over 100 Brands Join ID.me in Community Heroes Month Online Event

Throughout the month of May, ID.me is enabling over 100 different brands to offer special promotions to honor nurses, EMS, national guard, and military service members. These community heroes can enjoy discounted merchandise, free products, and VIP experiences at dozens of their favorite retailers, telecom, technology, and apparel brands by using their ID.me account. Each May, the public recognizes frontline workers through dedicated weeks and days such as National Nurses Day and National EMS Week. However, 2020 marks a particularly special year for many of these groups due to the extraordinary sacrifices they’re making. As a result, many brands are offering more heavily discounted offers than in past years, on par with promotions typically reserved for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. “The level of generosity being expressed by online retailers and e-commerce sites in these promotions is truly unprecedented,” said Blake Hall, CEO and Founder of ID.me. “On behalf of all of our partners and employees, we at ID.me are grateful for their sacrifices and the public service these different heroes are providing in our time of need.” The Community Heroes Month virtual shopping events include offers for: Nurses – On May 6th, National Nurses Day, the population of almost 4 million nurses throughout the US will be eligible to receive special promotions from dozens of leading brands in appreciation of the grave personal sacrifices these healthcare heroes are making to care for Coronavirus patients throughout the country. Learn more at https://insights.ID.me/blog/34-brands-honoring-the-frontline-heroes-this-national-nurses-day/ Emergency Medical Services Professionals – The week of May 17-23rd, during National EMS Week, almost 1M paramedics, emergency medical responders, and emergency medical technicians will be eligible to receive special promotions from leading brands as an expression of gratitude for the significant risks being taken to answer the Nation’s calls for help. Learn more at https://shop.ID.me/first-responder Military and National Guard – The week of May 17-24th, during Military Appreciation Week, over 20M active duty military, veterans, and national guard service members will be eligible to receive special promotions from leading brands in recognition for their contributions to fight the pandemic and their ongoing service to protect our freedoms. Learn more at https://shop.ID.me/military To confirm eligibility for Community Heroes Month events, consumers need an ID.me account. New members can join the network for free at https://ID.me/individuals. Nurses, EMS, and military service members will need to provide identification and proof of service in one of the designated professions to be eligible for offers. Once enrolled, ID.me members can use their digital wallet to access discounts on hundreds of different online storefronts as well as log in to government and business websites. Over 5M of ID.me’s 20M existing members are healthcare workers, first responders, and military service members.

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. Its next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC, and AML requirements and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. More than 20 million users and over 400 organizations use ID.me to verify identity, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers, and nonprofits. To learn more about ID.me and its secure identity verification platform, visit https://www.ID.me/ and follow on Twitter @IDme.