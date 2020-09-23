17:23 | 23.09.2020

Over $9B in New Revenue Projected from Five States with Cannabis Ballot Initiatives

New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the cannabis industry, releases its dedicated 2020 Cannabis Election Resource Center to provide comprehensive, timely coverage and analysis of cannabis policy legislation on the ballot in 2020. The Resource Center will include detailed state-by-state analysis for each ballot initiative, market studies and projections. “The 2020 election could be one of the most consequential and historical events to change the landscape of the legal U.S cannabis industry,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha A. DeCarcer. “With $9 billion in new revenue from 2022-2025, should all five states ballot measures pass, New Frontier Data estimates that revenues from all legal U.S. markets will reach $35.1B in 2025.” The 2020 Resource Center will be available at no cost throughout the entire election season and provide up-to-date legislative developments. In addition, New Frontier Data is providing insight and analysis on the impact of the 2020 election with the following programming:

September 25, CannaWeek Podcast Series: Pharmaceutical Industry Roadblock: Arizona’s 2nd Adult-Use Cannabis Vote

October 2, CannaWeek Podcast Series: The East Coast Cannabis Empire: New Jersey’s Adult-Use Cannabis Vote October 6, Industry Report: 2020U.S. Cannabis Industry Trends October 9, CannaWeek Podcast Series: One Election, Two New Markets: South Dakota’s Medical & Adult-Use Cannabis VoteOctober 16, CannaWeek Podcast Series: Major Cannabis Markets On Standby: New York & Florida Anticipate Vote Delays

October 20, Industry Report: U.S. 2020 Election & Cannabis ConsumersOctober 23, CannaWeek Podcast Series: Legal Cannabis Access in the U.S. – Serving the 98.6 %October 28, Webinar: What is at Stake this November? Insights on Legal Cannabis MomentumNovember 5, Webinar: A New U.S. Cannabis Industry: Post-election Insights and AnalysesAbout New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the global cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policy makers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver, CO and London, UK. New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com.

