17:23 | 23.09.2020
Over $9B in New Revenue Projected from Five States with Cannabis Ballot Initiatives
New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the cannabis industry, releases its dedicated 2020 Cannabis Election Resource Center to provide comprehensive, timely coverage and analysis of cannabis policy legislation on the ballot in 2020. The Resource Center will include detailed state-by-state analysis for each ballot initiative, market studies and projections.
“The 2020 election could be one of the most consequential and historical events to change the landscape of the legal U.S cannabis industry,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha A. DeCarcer. “With $9 billion in new revenue from 2022-2025, should all five states ballot measures pass, New Frontier Data estimates that revenues from all legal U.S. markets will reach $35.1B in 2025.”
The 2020 Resource Center will be available at no cost throughout the entire election season and provide up-to-date legislative developments. In addition, New Frontier Data is providing insight and analysis on the impact of the 2020 election with the following programming:
New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com.
