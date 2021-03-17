|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:04 | 17.03.2021
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Filing of Form 12B-25
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that it has submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Notification of Late Filing with respect to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Notification states that the 10-K could not be filed by its original due date, March 16, 2021, without unreasonable effort or expense due to pending waivers or amendments of the financial covenant provisions of certain lending agreements.
OSG expects that these waivers and/or amendments will be completed shortly and that it will be in a position to file the 10-K on or before March 31, 2021. OSG is current and expects to remain current in its payment obligations under all of its borrowings.
OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.
