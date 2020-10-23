|
23:21 | 23.10.2020
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 6, 2020
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) announced today that it plans to release third quarter results before market opens on Friday, November 6, 2020.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday, November 6, 2020.
To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/
An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering Access Code 10149303.
OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.
