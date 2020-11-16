22:30 | 16.11.2020

Owens Corning Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 11th consecutive year and was named Industry Leader for the DJSI World Building Products group for the eighth straight year. The DJSI World comprises an elite listing of the world’s largest companies based on long-term environmental, social and governance criteria. “We are honored to once again receive this recognition from the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said. “At Owens Corning, we are committed to our long-term aspiration to be a net-positive company. Our 18,000 employees around the world take great pride in the work we do every day to achieve this goal.” For the fourth year in a row, Owens Corning led the building products sector in all three DJSI dimensions: economic, environmental and social. Additionally, Owens Corning earned placement on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the third year. The North America Index tracks the sustainability leaders in the largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. With the increased focus from investors on companies’ environment, social, and governance performance, Owens Corning welcomes the increased transparency of the DJSI’s 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In its most recent annual sustainability report, the company expanded disclosures for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), in addition to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) disclosures according to the Comprehensive standard. “This year reinforced the need to continuously strive to improve in every aspect of sustainability, so that people everywhere can thrive, collaborating to broaden the responsible use of Earth’s precious resources,” Chief Sustainability Officer Frank O’Brien-Bernini said. “The urgent challenges we’re facing today highlight the complexity of meeting the needs of the present while staying focused on the long-term solutions that the world needs. Earning a place on the DJSI reaffirms that our goals matter beyond our company.” This year, Owens Corning has also been recognized for its corporate sustainability leadership, including ranking No. 1 for the second year in a row on 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list and recognition by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. As a global building and industrial leader, Owens Corning is committed to delivering sustainable solutions. More detail about its programs and progress is in its 14th annual Sustainability Report published earlier this year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 18,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

