14:00 | 21.07.2020
PACCAR Achieves Good Quarterly Revenues and Profits
“PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) achieved good quarterly revenues and net income in the second quarter of 2020,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR closed its factories for five weeks at the beginning of the quarter and has gradually resumed production while enhancing operating processes and procedures for employee health and well-being, manufacturing efficiency and customer satisfaction. I am very proud of our outstanding employees who delivered excellent production and distribution performance while enhancing PACCAR’s rigorous health and safety standards.”
PACCAR reported first half net income of $507.1 million ($1.46 per diluted share), compared to $1.25 billion ($3.59 per diluted share) earned in the first six months of last year. Net sales and financial services revenues for the first six months of 2020 were $8.22 billion, compared to $13.12 billion achieved last year.
PACCAR’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2020.
Net sales and revenues of $3.06 billion.
Net income of $147.7 million.
Global truck deliveries of 18,100 units.
PACCAR Parts revenues of $823.7 million.
PACCAR Parts pre-tax income of $151.9 million.
Financial Services pre-tax income of $55.5 million.
Manufacturing cash and marketable securities of $4.17 billion.
Cash generated from operations of $934.9 million.
Stockholders’ equity of $9.78 billion.
Net sales and revenues of $8.22 billion.
Net income of $507.1 million.
Capital investments of $308.8 million and R&D expenses of $137.5 million.
Financial Services pre-tax income of $103.8 million.
Cash generated from operations of $1.36 billion.
Medium-term note issuances of $1.33 billion.
Harry Wolters, DAF president, said, “Customer demand for fuel-efficient DAF XF, CF and LF trucks bounced back in May and June as the European economies improved.” European truck industry registrations in the above 16-tonne market are estimated to be in a range of 190,000-220,000 vehicles this year.
The South American above 16-tonne truck market is projected to be in a range of 60,000-80,000 trucks in 2020. “Customers appreciate the durability and reliability of DAF trucks in Brasil, which is one of the most demanding operating environments in the world,” said Mike Kuester, assistant vice president of South America. “DAF achieved a record 9.1% market share in the Brasil above 40-tonne truck segment in the first half of this year.”
Jim Walenczak, PACCAR Parts assistant general manager, noted, “PACCAR Parts has invested in its e-commerce platform for many years, which benefits our customers and dealers. PACCAR Parts’ global e-commerce retail sales increased 20% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.” PACCAR continues to add global distribution capacity to deliver industry-leading aftermarket parts availability to its customers. PACCAR’s new 250,000 square-foot distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada and new 160,000 square-foot distribution center in Ponta Grossa, Brasil opened during the second quarter.
“Industry zero emissions powertrain deliveries are expected to be modest over the next several years due to the high cost of the technology,” said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer. “Medium-term demand for zero emissions vehicles will be primarily in refuse, port and local delivery applications which do not require long distance travel or a network of refueling infrastructure, as well as in locations with government mandated zero emissions.”
PACCAR has partnered with industry-leading companies to supply components and charging infrastructure that are being integrated into PACCAR’s proprietary vehicle electronics architecture.
“PACCAR is leading the industry in developing hydrogen fuel cell powered Class 8 trucks,” said Kevin Baney, PACCAR vice president and Kenworth general manager. Kenworth is delivering 10 hydrogen fuel cell Kenworth T680 trucks to several customers for field testing in the Port of Los Angeles. Kenworth integrated Toyota fuel cell technology with the Kenworth T680, and Shell provided hydrogen fuel and infrastructure. The trucks were produced at the Kenworth truck factory in Renton, Washington, and the PACCAR Technical Centers are providing extensive performance testing.
Peterbilt has developed three application-specific battery electric truck models, and many of these vehicles are accumulating test miles with customers. Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager, commented, “Peterbilt Model 579EV trucks are deployed in port and regional haul applications; Peterbilt Model 220 trucks are being utilized in medium-duty pickup and delivery applications; and Peterbilt Model 520EVs are collecting and hauling refuse.”
DAF has developed a range of electric and hybrid vehicles that are undergoing extensive field testing by customers in a variety of applications in Europe. “The DAF CF Electric is used in regional haul and refuse applications; the DAF LF Electric is ideal for local delivery; and the DAF CF Hybrid is designed for long haul with the capability to also operate in cities with zero emissions requirements,” said Ron Borsboom, DAF executive director of product development.
“PACCAR’s excellent balance sheet, complemented by its A+/A1 credit ratings, enables PFS to offer competitive retail financing to Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealers and customers in 26 countries on four continents,” said Craig Gryniewicz, PACCAR Financial Corp. president. “We have excellent access to the commercial paper and medium-term note markets, allowing PFS to profitably support the sale of PACCAR trucks.”
“PacLease customers are usually private fleets whose primary businesses rely on trucks to transport their products,” said Ken Roemer, PacLease president. “PacLease’s full service leasing solutions simplify the transportation of customers’ products, allowing customers to focus on their core business.”
PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.
PACCAR will hold a conference call with securities analysts to discuss second quarter earnings on July 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call by selecting “Q2 Earnings Webcast” at PACCAR’s homepage. The Webcast will be available on a recorded basis through July 28, 2020. PACCAR shares are listed on NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in PACCAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2019
$
6,266.5
$
12,404.6
5,341.7
10,558.8
82.5
160.8
139.8
276.7
(9.8
)
(20.1
)
712.3
1,428.4
361.4
710.9
243.6
474.4
33.5
66.0
4.0
6.2
80.3
164.3
21.8
41.1
814.4
1,633.8
194.7
385.1
$
619.7
$
1,248.7
$
1.79
$
3.60
$
1.78
$
3.59
347.0
347.1
347.7
347.8
$
.32
$
.64
2019
5,169.4
1,306.1
1,153.2
2,883.8
1,777.2
16,071.4
28,361.1
6,013.1
12,641.9
9,706.1
28,361.1
346.3
2019
$
1,248.7
162.6
Equipment on operating leases and other
357.7
(187.7
)
(321.0
)
(70.8
)
1,189.5
(249.9
)
(660.4
)
(426.5
)
(87.8
)
299.2
(1,125.4
)
(917.0
)
(56.5
)
23.9
667.6
(282.0
)
1.4
(216.5
)
3,435.9
$
3,219.4
2019
2019
$
5,211.9
10,319.2
1,025.4
2,030.1
361.4
710.9
29.2
55.3
$
6,627.9
13,115.5
510.7
1,027.7
210.6
418.2
80.3
164.3
12.8
23.6
$
814.4
1,633.8
2019
2019
$
4,291.3
8,413.1
1,571.0
3,245.3
765.6
1,457.1
$
6,627.9
13,115.5
2019
2019
30,000
58,900
15,700
32,600
6,600
12,300
52,300
103,800
