08.12.2020
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No December Cash Distribution
PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST (OTC Pink: ROYTL) (the “Trust”), a royalty trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (“PCEC”), announced today that there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of record on December 18, 2020 based on the Trust’s calculation of net profits generated during October 2020 (the “Current Month”) as provided in the conveyance of net profits interests and overriding royalty interest. If the Trust continues to experience negative monthly net profits, the Trust is expected to terminate by its terms by the end of 2021. As described further below, based on information from PCEC, the likelihood of distributions to the unitholders in the foreseeable future is extremely remote. The Trust may also be terminated upon the occurrence of other events as described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC. All financial and operational information in this press release has been provided to the Trustee by PCEC.
The Current Month’s distribution calculation for the Developed Properties resulted in an operating loss of approximately $0.56 million. Revenues from the Developed Properties were approximately $1.35 million, lease operating expenses including property taxes were approximately $1.89 million, and development costs were approximately $22,000. The average realized price for the Developed Properties was $38.50 per Boe for the Current Month, as compared to $38.19 per Boe in September 2020. Commodity prices continue to remain depressed during 2020, primarily attributable to the decrease in demand for crude oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic and oversupply resulting from the dispute over production levels between Russia and the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The cumulative net profits deficit amount for the Developed Properties increased slightly at approximately $25.9 million in the current month versus approximately $25.3 million in the prior month.
The Current Month’s calculation included approximately $40,000 for the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties from Orcutt Diatomite and Orcutt Field. Average realized prices for the Remaining Properties were $34.31 per Boe in the Current Month, as compared to $34.57 per Boe in September 2020. The cumulative net profits deficit for the Remaining Properties decreased by approximately $35,000 and was approximately $2.8 million for the Current Month.
The monthly operating and services fee of approximately $95,000 payable to PCEC and Trust general and administrative expenses of $50,000 together exceeded the payment of approximately $40,000 received from PCEC from the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties, creating a shortfall of approximately $105,000.
PCEC has provided the Trust with a $1 million letter of credit to be used by the Trust if its cash on hand (including available cash reserves) is not sufficient to pay ordinary course administrative expenses as they become due. Further, the trust agreement provides that if the Trust requires more than the $1 million under the letter of credit to pay administrative expenses, PCEC, will, upon written request of the Trustee, loan funds to the Trust in such amount as necessary to pay such expenses. PCEC has informed the Trustee that due to the current economic conditions, including the low commodity prices and market oversupply of oil, for the foreseeable future, PCEC does not expect to loan such funds to the Trust other than the $1 million letter of credit. Under the trust agreement, the Trust may only use funds provided under the letter of credit or loaned by PCEC to pay the Trust’s current accounts or other obligations to trade creditors in connection with obtaining goods or services or for the payment of other accrued current liabilities arising in the ordinary course of the Trust’s business. The Trust will be drawing funds from the letter of credit to pay the expected shortfall of approximately $105,000, which together with prior drawdowns would leave approximately $222,000 remaining of the $1 million. In addition to the funds drawn from the letter of credit, the Trust has outstanding borrowings from PCEC of approximately $272,000, including interest thereon, related to shortfalls from prior months. Consequently, no further distributions may be made to Trust unitholders until the Trust’s indebtedness created by such amounts drawn or borrowed, including interest thereon, has been paid in full.
Underlying Properties
Sales Volumes
Average Price
(Boe)
(Boe/day)
(per Boe)
Developed Properties (a)
35,122
1,133
$38.50
Remaining Properties (b)
16,669
538
$34.31
(a) Crude oil sales represented 99% of sales volumes
(b) Crude oil sales represented 100% of sales volumes
PCEC has informed the Trustee that in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, PCEC will evaluate the ARO on a quarterly basis. As a result of that re-evaluation, the actual ARO incurred in the future may be greater or less than the estimated amounts provided by PCEC.
Based on PCEC’s estimate of its ARO attributable to the Net Profits Interest, deductions relating to estimated ARO are likely to eliminate the likelihood of any distributions to Trust unitholders for the foreseeable future, as previously disclosed in the Trust’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2019.
As described in more detail in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, the Trust will terminate if the annual cash proceeds received by the Trust from the Net Profits Interest and Royalty Interest total less than $2.0 million for each of any two consecutive calendar years. PCEC is deducting estimated ARO, thereby reducing the amounts payable to the Trust. Unless significant market changes were to occur, no payments will be made by PCEC to the Trust for the foreseeable future, which would result in the total proceeds received by the Trust to total less than $2.0 million in each of 2020 and 2021.
