|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 01.07.2020
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No July Cash Distribution
PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST (NYSE:ROYT) (the “Trust”), a royalty trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (“PCEC”), announced today that there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of record on July 13, 2020 based on the Trust’s calculation of net profits generated during May 2020 (the “Current Month”) as provided in the conveyance of net profits interests and overriding royalty interest. If the Trust continues to experience negative monthly net profits, the Trust is expected to terminate by its terms by the end of 2021. As described further below, based on information from PCEC, the likelihood of distributions to the unitholders in the foreseeable future is extremely remote. The Trust may also be terminated upon the occurrence of other events as described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC. All financial and operational information in this press release has been provided to the Trustee by PCEC.
The Current Month’s distribution calculation for the Developed Properties resulted in $0.05 million of excess operating expenses and development costs. Revenues from the Developed Properties were $1.27 million, lease operating expenses including property taxes were $1.5 million, and development costs were approximately $212,000. The average realized price for the Developed Properties was $27.44 per Boe for the Current Month, as compared to $18.62 per Boe in April 2020. Although the average realized price per Boe increased compared to April 2020, commodity prices continue to remain depressed during 2020, primarily attributable to the decrease in demand for crude oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic and oversupply resulting from the dispute over production levels between Russia and the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Saudi Arabia. The cumulative net profits deficit amount for the Developed Properties increased to approximately $26.2 million in the current month versus approximately $26.1 million in the prior month.
The Current Month’s calculation included approximately $29,000 for the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties from Orcutt Diatomite and Orcutt Field. Average realized prices for the Remaining Properties were $24.48 per Boe in the Current Month, as compared $16.13 per Boe in April 2020. The cumulative net profits deficit for the Remaining Properties increased by approximately $0.07 million and was approximately $3.1 million for the Current Month.
The monthly operating and services fee of approximately $95,000 payable to PCEC and Trust general and administrative expenses of $75,000 together exceeded the payment of approximately $29,000 received from PCEC from the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties, creating a shortfall of approximately $141,000.
PCEC has provided the Trust with a $1 million letter of credit to be used by the Trust if its cash on hand (including available cash reserves) is not sufficient to pay ordinary course administrative expenses as they become due. Further, if the Trust requires more than the $1 million under the letter of credit to pay administrative expenses, PCEC may loan funds to the Trust necessary to pay such expenses; however, PCEC has informed the Trustee that for the foreseeable future PCEC does not expect to loan such funds to the Trust. Any funds provided under the letter of credit or loaned by PCEC may only be used for the payment of current accounts or other obligations to trade creditors in connection with obtaining goods or services or for the payment of other accrued current liabilities arising in the ordinary course of the Trust’s business. The Trust will be drawing funds from the letter of credit to pay the expected shortfall of approximately $141,000, which together with prior drawdowns will leave approximately $593,000 remaining of the $1 million. In addition to the funds drawn from the letter of credit, the Trust has outstanding borrowings from PCEC of approximately $263,000 related to shortfalls from prior months, including interest thereon. Consequently, no further distributions may be made to Trust unitholders until the indebtedness created by such amounts drawn or borrowed, including interest thereon, has been paid in full.
Underlying Properties
Sales Volumes
Average Price
(Boe)
(Boe/day)
(per Boe)
Developed Properties (a)
46,110
1,487
$
27.44
Remaining Properties (b)
17,500
565
$
24.48
(a) Crude oil sales represented 99% of sales volumes
Based on PCEC’s estimate of its ARO attributable to the Net Profits Interest, deductions relating to estimated ARO are likely to eliminate the likelihood of any distributions to Trust unitholders for the foreseeable future, as previously disclosed in the Trust’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2019.
As described in more detail in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, the Trust will terminate if the annual cash proceeds received by the Trust from the Net Profits Interest and Royalty Interest total less than $2.0 million for each of any two consecutive calendar years. PCEC is deducting estimated ARO, thereby reducing the amounts payable to the Trust. Unless significant market changes were to occur, no payments will be made by PCEC to the Trust for the foreseeable future, which would result in the total proceeds received by the Trust to total less than $2.0 million in each of 2020 and 2021.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer