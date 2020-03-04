|
22:15 | 04.03.2020
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution
PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST (NYSE:ROYT) (the “Trust”), a royalty trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (“PCEC”), announced today that there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of record on March 16, 2020 based on the Trust’s calculation of net profits generated during January 2020 (the “current month”) as provided in the conveyance of net profits interests and overriding royalty interest. All information in this press release has been provided to the Trustee by PCEC.
The current month’s distribution calculation for the Developed Properties resulted in $1.0 million of revenues less direct operating expenses and development costs. Revenues from the Developed Properties were $3.4 million, lease operating expenses including property taxes were $2.4 million, and development costs were approximately $97,000. The average realized price for the Developed Properties was $61.40 per Boe in January, as compared to $63.55 per Boe in December. The cumulative net profits deficit amount for the Developed Properties, reflecting the deduction of the estimated asset retirement obligation (“ARO”) relating to the Developed Properties as discussed below under “Update on Estimated Asset Retirement Obligations,” was approximately $25.8 million, which will be subtracted from any future net profits until the cumulative net profits deficit for the Developed Properties has been reduced to zero.
The current month’s calculation included approximately $84,000 for the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties from Orcutt Diatomite and Orcutt Field. Average realized prices for the Remaining Properties were $59.34 per Boe in January, as compared $61.34 per Boe in December. The cumulative net profits deficit for the Remaining Properties, including the 7.5% overriding royalty interest payments and reflecting the deduction of the estimated ARO relating to the Remaining Properties as discussed below under “Update on Estimated Asset Retirement Obligations,” was approximately $3.3 million.
The monthly operating and services fee of approximately $77,000 payable to PCEC, which reflected a credit of approximately $16,000 relating to funds that were erroneously added to the operating and services fee for December 2019, and Trust general and administrative expenses of $70,000, together exceeded the distribution of approximately $84,000 received from PCEC from the 7.5% overriding royalty interest on the Remaining Properties, creating a shortfall of approximately $63,000.
PCEC has provided the Trust with a $1 million letter of credit to be used by the Trust if its cash on hand (including available cash reserves) is not sufficient to pay ordinary course administrative expenses as they become due. Further, if the Trust requires more than the $1 million under the letter of credit to pay administrative expenses, PCEC may loan funds to the Trust necessary to pay such expenses. Any funds provided under the letter of credit or loaned by PCEC may only be used for the payment of current accounts or other obligations to trade creditors in connection with obtaining goods or services or for the payment of other accrued current liabilities arising in the ordinary course of the Trust’s business. The Trust will be borrowing funds from PCEC to pay the expected shortfall of approximately $63,000, bringing the total amount of outstanding funds borrowed from PCEC to approximately $257,000. Consequently, no further distributions will be made to Trust unitholders until the indebtedness created by such amounts drawn or borrowed, including interest thereon, has been paid in full.
Underlying Properties
Sales Volumes
Average Price
(Boe)
(Boe/day)
(per Boe)
Developed Properties (a)
55,368
1,786
$61.40
Remaining Properties (b)
19,468
628
$59.34
(b) Crude oil sales represented 100% of sales volumes
Based on PCEC’s estimate of its ARO attributable to the Net Profits Interest, deductions relating to estimated ARO are likely to eliminate the likelihood of significant distributions to Trust unitholders for the next several years, as previously disclosed in the Trust’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2019.
As described in more detail in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, the Trust will terminate if the annual cash distributions received by the Trust from the Net Profits Interest and Royalty Interest total less than $2.0 million for each of any two consecutive calendar years. PCEC is deducting estimated ARO, thereby reducing the amounts payable to the Trust unless significant market changes were to occur; therefore, it appears likely that total distributions to the Trust will total less than $2.0 million in each of 2020 and 2021. The Trust may also be terminated by other events as described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC.
