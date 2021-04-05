21:22 | 05.04.2021

Pacific Life Introduces Sustainable Bond Framework Strengthening Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

Pacific Life announced today the introduction of a Sustainable Bond Framework under which framework it can issue Sustainable Bonds through the Capital Markets Group of its Institutional Division. “Our mission is to always deliver superior risk-adjusted investments that provide scalable and value-added solutions to our clients. But we’re also continuing to generate sustainable, long-term returns in a responsible manner that reflect ESG principles and aligns to our core values,” said Brian Woolfolk, head of the Institutional Division at Pacific Life. By establishing the framework, Pacific Life is further expanding its efforts to impact the community, environment, and the underserved. “Community is one of our core values at Pacific Life,” said Joe Krum, vice president and managing director, Institutional Capital Markets Group at Pacific Life. “This framework provides an opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of our sustainable activities by financing existing and future investments that can really make a positive environmental and social difference to the world around us.” The Pacific Life Sustainable Bond Framework is in alignment with the four components of the Sustainability Bond Guidelines (2018), the Green Bond Principles (2018), and the Social Bond Principles (2020). Pacific Life has obtained and will make publicly available a Second Party Opinion (SPO). Key details to the Sustainable Bond Framework include: An amount equal to the net proceeds of an issuance Sustainable Bonds will be allocated to existing and future investments in or financings of eligible projects that meet the following criteria: Green Buildings Renewable and Energy Efficiency Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management Terrestrial and Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation Clean Transportation Access to Essential Services – Education, Affordable Housing Pacific Life will track allocations using its internal recording system Investors will be updated annually regarding the allocation of net proceeds to eligible projects To view the framework and the second-party opinion, and for more information, visit www.pacificlife.com/sustainablebonds.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial- strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com. Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

