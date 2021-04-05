|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:22 | 05.04.2021
Pacific Life Introduces Sustainable Bond Framework Strengthening Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives
Pacific Life announced today the introduction of a Sustainable Bond Framework under which framework it can issue Sustainable Bonds through the Capital Markets Group of its Institutional Division.
“Our mission is to always deliver superior risk-adjusted investments that provide scalable and value-added solutions to our clients. But we’re also continuing to generate sustainable, long-term returns in a responsible manner that reflect ESG principles and aligns to our core values,” said Brian Woolfolk, head of the Institutional Division at Pacific Life.
By establishing the framework, Pacific Life is further expanding its efforts to impact the community, environment, and the underserved.
“Community is one of our core values at Pacific Life,” said Joe Krum, vice president and managing director, Institutional Capital Markets Group at Pacific Life. “This framework provides an opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of our sustainable activities by financing existing and future investments that can really make a positive environmental and social difference to the world around us.”
The Pacific Life Sustainable Bond Framework is in alignment with the four components of the Sustainability Bond Guidelines (2018), the Green Bond Principles (2018), and the Social Bond Principles (2020). Pacific Life has obtained and will make publicly available a Second Party Opinion (SPO).
Key details to the Sustainable Bond Framework include:
An amount equal to the net proceeds of an issuance Sustainable Bonds will be allocated to existing and future investments in or financings of eligible projects that meet the following criteria:
Green Buildings
Renewable and Energy Efficiency
Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management
Terrestrial and Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation
Clean Transportation
Access to Essential Services – Education, Affordable Housing
Pacific Life will track allocations using its internal recording system
Investors will be updated annually regarding the allocation of net proceeds to eligible projects
To view the framework and the second-party opinion, and for more information, visit www.pacificlife.com/sustainablebonds.
Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.
