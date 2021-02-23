|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 23.02.2021
Pacific Life Named One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies
Pacific Life has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Pacific Life was evaluated on five categories, including: its ethics and compliance program; culture of ethics; environmental and societal impact; corporate governance; and leadership and reputation.
This marks the fourth consecutive year Pacific Life has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, which honors companies demonstrating exceptional programs and practices. Pacific Life was one of only three honorees in the insurance industry.
“We are proud to be recognized as an organization committed to a strong culture of ethics and integrity,” said Jim Morris, chairman, president and CEO of Pacific Life. “Being honored for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our employees and their dedication to Pacific Life’s core values each and every day.”
Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.
