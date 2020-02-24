2:30 | 25.02.2020

Pacifico Energy Commences Construction on 111 MW Utility Scale Solar Power Plant in Nishimuro-gun, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan

Pacifico Energy K.K. (Head Office: Minato, Tokyo; Representative Director: Hiroki Matsuo) is pleased to announce the commencement of construction of a 111.055 MW(DC) solar power generation plant (the “Plant”) in Nishimuro-gun, Wakayama Prefecture from February 2020. The Plant, the first that Pacifico Energy developed in Wakayama Prefecture, is set to become one of the largest operational plants in the prefecture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005043/en/Wakayama Solar Power Plant Completion Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

The EPC contractor of the Plant is Sharp Energy Solution. The Plant will be constructed on the site of a golf course in Nishimuro-gun, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the Spring of 2022. Once commissioned, the plant will generate approximately 150 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, contributing to a reduction of approximately 900,000 tons of CO2 emissions for an electricity supply period of around eighteen (18) years. This project was financed by a lending syndicate arranged by MUFG Bank, Ltd., with law firm Baker McKenzie acting as legal counsel to Pacifico Energy. Pacifico Energy has now commenced construction on twelve (12) solar power plants throughout Japan (including the Wakayama Plant) totaling 1,042 MW(DC), six (6) of which (totaling 540 MW(DC)) have been completed and are now in commercial operation. Leveraging the know-how and expertise accumulated and refined through extensive experience with development, construction and asset management of utility-scale solar power plants, Pacifico Energy will continue to develop, construct and operate solar power plants to promote a low-carbon society. Pacifico Energy is committed to its support of renewable energy as a stable, long-term, clean-power solution in Japan, and will continue to cooperate with local and regional communities to realize a more sustainable world.

