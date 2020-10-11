4:00 | 12.10.2020

Pacifico Energy Commences Construction on 54 MW Utility Scale Solar Power Plant in Sano-shi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

Pacifico Energy K.K. (Head Office: Minato, Tokyo; Representative Director: Hiroki Matsuo) is pleased to announce the commencement of construction of a 53.9 MW(DC) solar power generation plant (the “Plant”) in Sano-shi, Tochigi Prefecture from October 2020. The Plant is the first plant that Pacifico Energy is developing in Tochigi Prefecture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201011005002/en/Sano Solar Power Plant Completion Image (Photo: Business Wire)

The EPC contractor of the Plant is juwi Shizen Energy Inc. and the Plant will be constructed on the site of a golf course. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the Summer of 2022. Once commissioned, the Plant will generate approximately 62 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, contributing to a reduction of approximately 500 thousand tons of CO2 emissions for an electricity supply period of around eighteen (18) years. This project was financed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. acting as financial advisor and Baker McKenzie acting as legal counsel to Pacifico Energy. Pacifico Energy has now commenced construction on thirteenth (13) solar power plants throughout Japan (including the Sano Plant) totaling 1,093 MW(DC), eight (8) of which (totaling 644 MW(DC)) have been completed and are now in commercial operation. Leveraging the know-how and expertise accumulated and refined through extensive experience with development, construction and asset management of utility-scale solar power plants, Pacifico Energy will continue to develop, construct and operate renewable energy power plants to promote a low-carbon society. Pacifico Energy is committed to its support of renewable energy as a stable, long-term, clean-power solution in Japan, and will continue to cooperate with local and regional communities to realize a more sustainable world.

