3:15 | 29.09.2020
Packaged Tostones Market in Americas- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Wide Availability of Plantains in Americas to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the packaged tostones market in Americas and it is poised to grow by USD 111.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005538/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Tostones Market in Americas 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The unflavoured segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
What are the major trends in the market?
Advent of online shopping is one of the major trends in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 111.20 million.
Who are the top players in the market?
ARA Food Corp., Goya Foods Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., Neillys Foods, Pacific Coral Seafood & Co. Inc., Plantain Products Co., Prime Planet, Quirch Foods LLC, TropicMax, and White Toque Inc. are some of the major market participants.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Wide availability of plantains in Americas is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing at-home preparation of tostones restraints the market growth.
How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute 68% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARA Food Corp., Goya Foods Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., Neillys Foods, Pacific Coral Seafood & Co. Inc., Plantain Products Co., Prime Planet, Quirch Foods LLC, TropicMax, and White Toque Inc. are some of the major market participants. The wide availability of plantains in Americas will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Packaged Tostones Market in Americas 2020-2024: Segmentation
Packaged Tostones Market in Americas is segmented as below:
Product
Unflavored
Flavored
Geography
North America
South America
Packaged Tostones Market in Americas 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The packaged tostones market in Americas report covers the following areas:
Packaged Tostones Market Size in Americas
Packaged Tostones Market Trends in Americas
Packaged Tostones Market Analysis in Americas
This study identifies the advent of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged tostones market growth in Americas during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Packaged Tostones Market in Americas 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged tostones market growth in Americas during the next five years
Estimation of the packaged tostones market size in Americas and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the packaged tostones market in Americas
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged tostones market vendors in Americas
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Unflavored – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Flavored – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ARA Food Corp.
Goya Foods Inc.
Iberia Foods Corp.
Neilly’s Foods
Pacific Coral Seafood & Co. Inc.
Plantain Products Co.
Prime Planet
Quirch Foods LLC
TropicMax
White Toque Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
