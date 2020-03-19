ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024 | Growth of Containerization in India to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pallet market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 703.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005401/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pallet Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth of containerization in India has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pallet Market in India is segmented as below:
End-User
Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Construction

Others
Materials
Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Paper
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40091
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pallet market in India report covers the following areas:

Pallet Market in India Size

Pallet Market in India Trends

Pallet Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market in India growth during the next few years.
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pallet market in India, including some of the vendors such as Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Ergen Plastic Industries, Greif Inc. and LEAP India Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pallet market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformPallet Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pallet market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pallet market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pallet market in India

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pallet market in India vendors
Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
Market segmentation by material

Comparison by material

Wood – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrugated paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by material
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Adoption of reusable pallets

Emergence of pallet pooling

Rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brambles Ltd.

CABKA Group GmbH

Ergen Plastic Industries

Greif Inc.

LEAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Nefab AB

Nilkamal Ltd.

Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Ltd.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

The Supreme Industries Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005401/en/

