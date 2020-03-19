|
19:30 | 19.03.2020
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024 | Growth of Containerization in India to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the pallet market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 703.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report
Growth of containerization in India has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Retail
Construction
Others
Plastic
Metal
Corrugated Paper
Pallet Market in India Size
Pallet Market in India Trends
Pallet Market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market in India growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist pallet market in India growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pallet market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pallet market in India
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pallet market in India vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by material
Wood – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Plastic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Metal – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Corrugated paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by material
Comparison by end-user
Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemicals and pharmaceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Market challenges
Emergence of pallet pooling
Rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Brambles Ltd.
CABKA Group GmbH
Ergen Plastic Industries
Greif Inc.
LEAP India Pvt. Ltd.
Nefab AB
Nilkamal Ltd.
Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Ltd.
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.
The Supreme Industries Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
