14:30 | 07.10.2020

Paperless Parts to Power CHawk Technology International’s Manufacturing Quoting Processes

Paperless Parts, the leading secure, cloud-based sales and quoting platform for job shop manufacturers, today announced that CHawk Technology International, a global precision manufacturer of metal and plastic components, has selected Paperless Parts’ suite of solutions to power their quoting processes and deliver a better, more consistent customer experience to buyers. As a global manufacturer offering a variety of manufacturing processes, including plastic thermoforming, fabrication and hot gas welding, CHawk is often handling a wide variety of quote requests, each of which is slightly different from the last. While this broad range of offerings has allowed CHawk to work with a variety of customers, they were searching for a solution that would enable them to respond to these customers quicker and more efficiently as customer expectations continue to rise. As brands like Amazon have made the consumer shopping experience as simple as a single mouse click and e-commerce has made comparison shopping easier than ever, customers across all industries have come to expect a seamless experience, no matter who they are buying from. This expectation made responsiveness an imperative factor for CHawk’s business. Much of the value that CHawk brings to its customers is speed of product development, which can’t afford to be slowed down due to an inefficient quoting cycle. To improve their responsiveness, CHawk looked to Paperless Parts, whose Paperless Viewer and Paperless Quoting platforms enabled them to provide a more responsive, streamlined experience, both for customers and estimators. By leveraging Paperless Parts’ solutions, CHawk has been able to reduce the number of clicks required to generate a quote from 72 down to just 13 and decrease quote turnaround time from three days to one. “As a large manufacturing shop with a broad range of capabilities, there is rarely a pre-defined way to determine our ability to complete a job, meaning every quote requires close attention,” said Dan Echternkamp, Global Sales Director – Aerospace and Medical at CHawk. “With Paperless Parts’ solutions, we’ve been able to streamline our processes and improve customer experience. Paperless Viewer gives us a more accurate understanding of the parts our customers are requesting, while Paperless Quoting allows us to more quickly gather information and generate a quote for the customer.” “Recent research conducted by the Paperless Parts team shows that the majority of buyers expect quotes to be turned around within one business day — or at least within 24 hours — meaning speed is critically important to winning business,” said Jason Ray, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. “Our solutions enable shops to meet these expectations, while reducing the estimator’s workload, creating a more positive experience for both customers and employees.” For more information on Paperless Parts solutions, visit Paperless Parts’ website.

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts is the leading secure, ITAR compliant cloud-based sales and quoting platform that is revolutionizing manufacturing. The company’s patented technology and proprietary geometry engine unlocks hidden insights that enable job shop manufacturers to modernize and grow their business. Paperless Parts integrates with your ERP system to level up the way you quote and communicate with customers by rapidly pinpointing manufacturability issues, creating quotes, and processing orders for additive manufacturing, sheet-metal fabrication, and CNC machining production processes. Sign up today at paperlessparts.com.

About CHawk Technology

CHawk Technology is an ITAR Registered, ISO 13485, and ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer located in Hayward, California. We are an industry leader in 3 to 5 axis CNC milling, CNC Turning, thermoforming, and complex assembly. Our polymer and metal expertise mixed with our prototype and production oriented equipment will offer you not only high throughput, but great prices on your various applications. We are experts in all metals and polymers including Titanium, Stainless Steel, PEEK, Ultem, and UHMW. With an average turn time of 13 days for prototypes and 4 facilities globally, we are strategically aligned to help you with your initial designs and lead you into global production volumes. Would you like some additional information on our company? Please review this video… https://vimeo.com/408093635

