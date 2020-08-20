|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:37 | 20.08.2020
PaperWorks Invests in New Equipment and Technology to Increase Capacity and Capabilities
PaperWorks is increasing its production capacity and capabilities, investing in new technology innovation and platforms in the Greensboro, North Carolina facility. The state-of-the-art equipment and new technology platforms will integrate well with PaperWorks’ highly-efficient business model by offering the most sophisticated automation geared towards in-line innovation and full-quality control. The new investment consists of:
Two new MasterFold folding gluing lines from Bobst (Switzerland) – 110A1 with 600Meters/Min line speed including end-to-end automation through a full batch turner, easy feed and auto packer. These lines are made with a highly sophisticated servo controlled matic system and innovative technology used between job changeovers. They are equipped with a world-class, advanced gluing system and detection systems for full in-line quality and process control.
“We welcome the opportunity to improve on our current assets,” says Nirav Shah, Vice President of Strategic Accounts & New Technology Innovation. “We recognize this is the right time to invest in new technology to accommodate growing demand, delight our customers, and surpass their needs and expectations.”
The new equipment will be installed in the Third Quarter 2020 and expected to be in production in the Fourth Quarter 2020.
PaperWorks has invested in state-of-the-art technology over the past three years to upgrade its paperboard mills and folding carton converting plants and be at the forefront of innovation and market differentiation. The company is committed to the highest sustainable forestry and procurement standards. Product certifications include the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and 100% Recycled Paperboard Alliance (RPA100). For more information, please visit: www.onepaperworks.com.
