Patterson Veterinary Closes on Miller Vet Holdings Acquisition



Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it closed the previously announced acquisition of Miller Vet Holdings, LLC.

The acquired business is expected to be integrated into Patterson Veterinary’s existing facilities and operations, along with the Miller Vet sales team.

“We are thrilled to have completed this acquisition, and excited to continue providing exceptional customer service to Miller Vet’s customers,” said George Henriques, president of the companion animal division of Patterson Animal Health. “Miller has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for veterinarians and their practices, which aligns with our purpose, vision and values. We welcome our new colleagues to the Patterson team, and look forward to carrying on that reputation moving forward.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

