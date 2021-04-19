ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:05 | 15.06.2021
Patterson Veterinary Closes on Miller Vet Holdings Acquisition

Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it closed the previously announced acquisition of Miller Vet Holdings, LLC.

The acquired business is expected to be integrated into Patterson Veterinary’s existing facilities and operations, along with the Miller Vet sales team.

“We are thrilled to have completed this acquisition, and excited to continue providing exceptional customer service to Miller Vet’s customers,” said George Henriques, president of the companion animal division of Patterson Animal Health. “Miller has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for veterinarians and their practices, which aligns with our purpose, vision and values. We welcome our new colleagues to the Patterson team, and look forward to carrying on that reputation moving forward.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005799/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer