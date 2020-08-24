|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:01 | 24.08.2020
PBEX Resources, LLC Is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Tom Taccia as President, Effective July 8th, 2020
Tom Taccia joined PBEX Resources, LLC in 2015 as Executive Vice President of Land. In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Under Tom’s leadership, PBEX, LLC has continued to grow its Permian Basin acreage footprint and increase its operated well count to 57 in Texas and New Mexico. Tom directs a team of reservoir engineers, landmen and geologists that are specialized in building operated acreage positions that result in best-in-class development projects for PBEX, LLC.
Tom has excelled at leading the Company’s operations through numerous transitions including PBEX, LLC’s acquisition of EGL Resources, LLC in the New Mexico Delaware Basin.
“Tom has done an amazing job and has earned this recognition,” said Chas Perry, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We highly value the passion, experience, knowledge and leadership he brings to PBEX, LLC. I am excited about the future of our organization with Tom as president.”
Chas will maintain his role as CEO and continue to focus on strategic planning, business development, and maintaining his relationships with key stakeholders.
