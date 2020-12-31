|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:15 | 31.12.2020
PCT LTD (PCTL) Has Received an Additional $150K Conventional Convertible Funding from RB Capital Partners, Inc.
PCT Ltd. (OTC Pink:PCTL) announces that PCTL and RB Capital Partners, Inc. have executed and received an additional $150,000 conventional, convertible loan with 5% annual interest and a $0.10/share fixed conversion rate. PCTL has earmarked a large portion of these monies for the build and completion of 4 Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems for the Healthcare Industry and the completion of 3 pieces of the Company’s Legacy equipment.
With regard to the Company’s issued and outstanding shares; as of today, our I/O share count has remained the same at 721,187,846 shares.
As PCTL continues its pursuit to gain acceptance to list on OTC:QB, we are in the final stages of addressing all comments from the OTC Markets Compliance Team. Provided there are no more questions, the process will proceed in queue with OTC Markets for the jump to the OTC:QB listing.
Finally, as seen on our Tweet yesterday, we will additionally be disseminating pertinent company information on our official Twitter account, (https://mobile.twitter.com/@PCTL2021). Later today, the Company will Tweet information about our end-of-year shareholder letter and will provide a link to our website for review of that communication.
Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL’s ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; the anticipated results of business contracts with regard to revenue; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
