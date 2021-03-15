0:00 | 16.03.2021

PDAC 2021 Virtual Conference a Success

PDAC has wrapped up its first ever virtual convention, receiving positive feedback and industry accolades. The annual PDAC Convention is the premier event of the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry that brings together mining executives, geologists, government officials, investors, analysts, and students from around the globe. “I was thrilled to showcase our industry in a new, virtual environment for the first time in PDAC’s 89-year-history,” says PDAC President Felix Lee. “From beginning to end the breadth and quality of the programming was top notch, and that was made clear from the amount of participant engagement from around the globe.” At the PDAC 2021 Virtual Convention, all attendees had access to a customized platform where they could navigate through various exhibit halls, network with colleagues, and join sessions that were available on-demand shortly after airing. This new virtual format allows attendees to continue networking by sending direct messages to other participants, engaging through text lounges, and watching educational sessions and newly added content for three months post-convention, until June 1. Highlights from PDAC 2021 included: – PDAC President Felix Lee participated in the announcement of Canada’s Critical Minerals List, by Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan; – The International Stage featured presentations from various global mining jurisdictions including Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Greenland, Ireland, Kazakhstan and Peru; – An in-depth look at the future of space mining and the mutually beneficial advantages of both space companies and mining sector co-operation; and – Six PDAC Awards honouring excellence in the industry were handed out at the Awards Gala. “The 2021 PDAC Virtual Convention continued to foster and build industry connectivity, albeit in a new format,” says Lee. “Our virtual setting provided access to the broader international mining and exploration community, engaging attendees in the latest industry news, trends, and developments through our extensive programming.” This convention is the culmination of advocacy efforts undertaken by PDAC throughout the year on behalf of its 7,200 members and the mineral exploration and development industry. We look forward to seeing you at the PDAC 2022 Convention. To view the full release, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/52UT7K7Z About PDAC: The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,500 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry PDAC’s mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. Contact:

Laural Adams

Communications Manager

E: ladams@pdac.ca

T: +1-289-707-5420 Source:

PDAC Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.