|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 08.12.2020
PDI Announces Definitive Agreement to Purchase Cybera and ControlScan Managed Security Services
PDI (http://www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics, and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire Cybera, a leading provider of network and security solutions. PDI has also entered into an agreement with ControlScan to purchase their Managed Security Services (MSS). The transactions are expected to close by the end of the year.
According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), data breaches and payment security top the list of “major issues” affecting today’s convenience industry. PDI’s growth strategy has been focused on expanding and enhancing its solutions portfolio to serve the needs of convenience retailers and multi-site operators as they pursue their digital transformation strategies.
“Our customers are facing increasing complexity as they adopt new technologies and leverage data to deliver better customer experiences,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. “We look forward to bringing together the solutions and expertise from Cybera and ControlScan MSS to provide trusted security solutions to our customers.”
