PDI Offers Tobacco Scan Data Package for Free to Single-Site and Independently-Owned C-Stores

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of ERP, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and marketing cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, today announced that it is offering its tobacco scan data package to single-site and independently operated c-stores for free. The package is part of PDI’s CStore Essentials solution, formerly CStorePro Technologies, and allows retailers to access funding from tobacco manufacturers that includes consumer benefits in exchange for tobacco scan data from their stores. “During these challenging times, offering this package for free will be incredibly helpful, allowing small and independent operators to boost their bottom line, both from a product cost and consumer discount perspective, by easily gathering their data and supplying it to tobacco companies,” said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager, Offers and Insights, PDI. “Also, leveraging the scan data allows PDI, consumer packaged goods companies and the retailers to make better decisions about purchasing and distribution, merchandising, inventory, store branding and overall promotions.” As part of this package, tobacco brands will continue to provide the stores with rebates based on sales volume and consumer engagement with tobacco products purchased in participating locations. In addition, the free package allows independent retailers to offer consumer discounts with no impact to margins. Insights gleaned from the tobacco scan data can significantly benefit retailers by uncovering consumer purchasing behavior, identifying buying trends and ultimately impacting sales. PDI’s CStore Essentials product also supports independent and single-site retailers with store operations, promotion management, additional tobacco rebates, and more. C-store operators can sign up for their free scan data account and view additional options available by visiting www.pdicstoreessentials.com/sign-up. After signing up, select the Scan Data Plan and use coupon code SCANDATA.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

