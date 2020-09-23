3:15 | 24.09.2020

Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY and Alfa Laval AB | Technavio

The global pea protein processing equipment market is expected to grow by USD 23.04 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024

The market is driven by the health and nutritional benefits of pea protein. In addition, the expansion of pea protein processing plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the pea protein processing equipment market. Pea protein is rich in amino acids such as glutamine and branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine. They help reduce fat, improve digestibility, enhance muscle growth, and increase stamina. Pea protein is also a good source of protein for children and the elderly. It contains lysine, which helps regulate cholesterol levels and improves the absorption of calcium in the human body. Also, pea protein is widely consumed by vegans and people who are lactose intolerant. All these factors are increasing the demand for pea protein, which is influencing the growth of the global pea protein processing equipment market.

AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of pea protein processing equipment for seed processing and conditioning.

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company offers a wide range of vegetable protein processing equipment that includes pea protein processing equipment.

Alvan Blanch Development Co.

Alvan Blanch Development Co. operates its business through segments such as Grain drying and ventilation, Grain handling and storage, Grain and seed cleaning, Harvesting and shelling, Rice processing, and Others. The company offers a wide range of pea protein processing equipment such as horizontal polisher for polishing peas.

Andritz AG

Andritz AG operates its business through segments such as Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The company offers a wide range of pea protein processing equipment that includes decanter centrifuge F, Gouda contact drum dryer, horizontal peeler centrifuge, and others.

Buhler AG

Buhler AG operates its business through segments such as Grains & Food, Consumer Foods, and Advanced Materials. The company offers a wide range of pulse processing equipment that includes dry peas.

Wet fractionation Dry fractionation

Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America Europe APAC MEA South America

