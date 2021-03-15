|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 15.03.2021
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Achieves 150% Increase in RFPs with Bonfire Strategic Sourcing Software
Bonfire Interactive Ltd. (“Bonfire”), a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software, today announced that Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) has reported a 150% increase in RFPs since adopting Bonfire Strategic Sourcing Software to digitally streamline procurement processes and provide better service for their internal clients and vendors.
PEC is the largest electrical cooperative in the United States, servicing more than 346,000 active accounts across 8,100 square miles of service area in Central Texas. PEC’s paper and email processes, which were often circumvented by some departments because of their lack of efficiency and transparency, did not align with their goal to provide better service and strategic advice to their internal clients.
“PEC wanted to do more than simply standardize their procurement operations,” said Omar Salaymeh, Chief Client and Product Officer at Bonfire. “To provide next-level support to the rest of their organization, PEC’s procurement team needed a solution that would get quick and best-value results for their internal clients, without taking up too much of their time.”
After adopting Bonfire in March 2020, the PEC procurement department was able to transition from in-person to fully-remote work within days. One year after implementing Bonfire’s online bidding software, PEC not only saw 150% growth in the number of RFPs they’ve been able to run, but also saw immediate process improvements. For instance, when PEC needed to award a contract before energy prices changed, their procurement team was able to send out confidential files to all approved vendors with Bonfire’s Q&A feature. Those efficiencies enabled the contract to be awarded by 10:00pm the same day.
“PEC’s procurement processes were seen by the rest of the organization as burdened by red tape,” said Salaymeh. “Bonfire introduced enhanced operational efficiency, improved visibility into the procurement pipeline, and a less demanding scoring process for evaluators. In my experience, organizations that are able to achieve similar levels of process improvements as PEC generate cost savings in the neighborhood of $225,000 per year.”
Read the full story on how PEC’s procurement digital transformation led to better service for their internal clients and vendors here.
