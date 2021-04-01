22:13 | 01.04.2021

Pelican Products Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Pelican Products, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of multi-use products for first responders, military personnel, life science companies, and outdoor enthusiasts, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Pelican 2020 CSR Report. The report details the company’s commitment to responsible, ethical and sustainable operations that support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), as well as progress on those goals over the past year. “One of our core values at Pelican includes doing the right thing by operating with integrity and respect when dealing with our co-workers, customers, partners, community, and the environment. This value reflects our long-term focus on the planet and people. Over the past year, we’ve done even more work to formalize and document how this translates to sustainability,” said Phil Gyori, Chief Executive Officer at Pelican Products, Inc. “We’re committed to protecting all that our customers value, including our environment.” Pelican’s roots include innovation with a focus on manufacturing durable, reliable products that last a lifetime, reducing ecological impact. Yet the company recognizes its potential to make a greater impact through practices and policies that consider more than simply product. The company’s new initiatives focus on six pillars: products, operations, quality, safety, ethics and people, and philanthropy. Each pillar aligns with a UNSDG, developed to create a more peaceful, just, and healthier planet by 2030. Throughout 2020, Pelican Products made tangible impact in key areas, including but not limited to: Products: Recycling end-of-life products for customers of the BioThermal division through the Crēdo™ Recycling Program, including turning vacuum insulated panels into fuel for commercial incinerators. Operations: Replacing incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs in the Torrance, Calif. office with LED bulbs that last 10 years and consume less energy. Safety: Outperforming industry averages for lost time incident rate and total recordable incident rate. For more information visit www.pelican.com/us/en/about/sustainability/. Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican ProductsPelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. Pelican operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU.