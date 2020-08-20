|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 20.08.2020
Peñasquito and Cedros Community Agreement Ratified
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or The Company) announced today that the Cedros General Assembly ratified the definitive agreement that was reached on April 22, 2020 and resolved all outstanding disputes between Peñasquito and the San Juan de Cedros community (Cedros).
The agreement was developed with the support of Mexico’s Ministry of Interior (SEGOB), the Government of the State of Zacatecas, the Undersecretary of Mining, and the Mining Union, and was signed by elected representatives of the Cedros community. The Cedros General Assembly was held with consent from the Zacatecas’ Ministry of Health with safety measures and protocols recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health.
“Through the comprehensive application of Newmont’s sustainability practices at Peñasquito, we achieved a significant milestone with the formal ratification of the agreement that was reached earlier this year with the Cedros community,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together, with the water plan signed last year, we are pleased to bring months of negotiation with the Cedros community to a close and look forward to sustainably operating in this region for decades to come. It is only through patient and transparent community engagement, combined with strong government support, that we have been able to reach a lasting solution that is beneficial to all stakeholders.”
As previously announced, Peñasquito reached a definitive agreement with the San Juan de Cedros community (one of 25 neighboring communities) in Zacatecas, Mexico on land use, water availability, infrastructure and social investments. This includes access to more than 10,000 hectares of the Cedros ejido´s land for exploration, mineral production and other operational purposes, and resolves all outstanding disputes between the two parties. The agreement expressly states that any future disputes will be resolved through dialogue and free of blockades.
Peñasquito is a world-class asset with over 8 million ounces of gold Reserves and approximately 26 million ounces in gold equivalent ounce Reserves, and the significant exploration potential in this prospective district may allow the Company to extend value delivery for decades to come.
